Merz Invites Partners To Virtual Meeting Regarding Ukraine On August 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced to journalists by Federal Government Spokesperson and Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government, Stefan Kornelius, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The meeting will focus on the current situation in Ukraine regarding the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kornelius noted that, among other matters, the talks would consider additional ways to increase pressure on Russia, as well as preparations for possible peace negotiations and related questions concerning territorial claims and security.

He claimed that the round tables of various participants will include the heads of state and government of Germany, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council, the Secretary General of NATO, as well as the U.S. President and his Deputy.

As reported, a meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, which will be the first meeting between the American President and the Kremlin leader since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

