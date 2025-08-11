Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyber Corps Of MID Attacks One Of Largest Internet Providers Of Russian Security Agencies - Source

2025-08-11 03:15:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the attack, six hundred virtual machines and 24 hypervisors were disabled, 800 terabytes of data were destroyed, 11 physical servers, 74 remote data monitoring devices from the data center, and 12 terabytes of data from sensors were destroyed, five physical servers in the office, and 5 terabytes of data on them.

In addition, 3,100 pieces of switching equipment have been disabled, including 37 service routers, core routers, and network edge routers.

Ukrainian intelligence cyber experts also“emptied” the company's personal account of $1.3 million.

In addition, cyber experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate defaced a website selling“alarm kits” for Russian security forces, publishing photos of Russian occupiers killed in Ukraine on the site's home page.

As previously reported, cyber experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked the information system infrastructure of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.

Photo: Freepik/DC Studio

