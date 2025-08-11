Trump Says He Will Meet Putin On Friday In Russia, But May Have Misspoken
"You know, I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday," Trump said.
It was unclear what exactly the White House chief meant and whether it was a slip of the tongue.
As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump intended to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.Read also: Before meeting with Putin, Trump should recall his idea of complete ceasefire - diplomat
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory
According to NBC News , the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.
