Trump Says He Will Meet Putin On Friday In Russia, But May Have Misspoken

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this during a press conference at the White House on Monday regarding the announcement of measures to strengthen law enforcement in the US capital, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

"You know, I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday," Trump said.

It was unclear what exactly the White House chief meant and whether it was a slip of the tongue.

As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump intended to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

Before meeting with Putin,should recall his idea of complete ceasefire - diplomat

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory

According to NBC News , the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.