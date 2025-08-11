Shelling Of Kherson Region Wounds Six During Day
“As of 17:00, six people are known to have been injured as a result of Russian shelling,” the report said.
According to the investigation, on August 11, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region at night using artillery and various types of drones.
One woman was injured by an FPV drone used by the occupiers to attack a civilian vehicle.
Five more people were injured to varying degrees as a result of explosives being dropped from UAVs in Kherson and Osokorivka. Two of them were State Emergency Service employees who were responding to a call.
In addition, private and apartment buildings, gas stations, and vehicles were damaged.Read also: Civilian wounded in Kherson in drone strike
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the village of Osokorivka in the Novovorontsovka community of the Kherson region with a drone, injuring a 69-year-old woman .
In Kherson, on the morning of August 11, a 40-year-old civilian was injured as a result of a drone strike.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
