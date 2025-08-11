NSDC To Ensure Control Over Rapid Implementation Of High Command Decisions, Says Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters has me . On the agenda are issues raised by commanders and soldiers during trips to the front line... These decisions must quickly move from documents to practical implementation. The president has set specific tasks for the relevant ministries and agencies responsible for their implementation. The National Security and Defense Council will ensure the coordination of actions of all security and defense agencies and control over implementation so that every decision of the meeting works without delay to strengthen the army and the front," Umerov said.

The NSDC secretary also recalled that four decisions were adopted, which, in particular, concerned increasing funding and simplifying procedures in the defense sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered an increase in funding for combat unit : each brigade will receive 7 million hryvnias for each battalion participating in combat operations.

