Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery And Drones, Injures Six

"Dnipropetrovsk region experienced dozens of attacks during the day. The Nikopol district was hit the hardest. The enemy struck it with FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol itself, as well as the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrivka, and Chervonohryhorivka, were affected. Six people were injured. In addition to those reported earlier, an 84-year-old man was also injured. He will receive outpatient treatment," Lysak said.

According to him, several fires broke out. In particular, the fire destroyed one private house and the roof of another, as well as a garage and three outbuildings.

“Five houses and a high-rise building were damaged. Two enterprises were destroyed. A gas pipeline, three cars, and another car were hit, one of which was completely destroyed,” the head of the regional administration added.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Hrushevsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone, setting dry grass on fire.

In the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a private house was damaged as a result of a UAV attack.

