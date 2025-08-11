Top Diplomats Support US Steps Towards Just Peace In Ukraine - Kallas
“EU Foreign Ministers today expressed support for US steps that will lead to a just peace ,” Kallas wrote.
She added that EU diplomats are working on imposing additional sanctions against Russia, providing greater military support to Ukraine, and offering more support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and the process of joining the bloc.
“We work on more sanctions against Russia, more military support for Ukraine and more support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and accession process to join the EU,” the head of European diplomacy concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas previously stated that any agreement between Washington and Moscow to end the war must include Ukraine and the EU. On Monday, she convened the foreign ministers of European countries to discuss the next steps, as Europe's core interests are at stake.
Read also: FM Sybiha and Kallas coordinate next diplomatic steps to achieve peace
Donald Trump intends to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory
According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.
Photo: Kaja Kallas / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment