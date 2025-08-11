Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Diplomats Support US Steps Towards Just Peace In Ukraine - Kallas


2025-08-11 03:15:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated on social media X by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, following an online meeting of ministers, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“EU Foreign Ministers today expressed support for US steps that will lead to a just peace ,” Kallas wrote.

She added that EU diplomats are working on imposing additional sanctions against Russia, providing greater military support to Ukraine, and offering more support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and the process of joining the bloc.

“We work on more sanctions against Russia, more military support for Ukraine and more support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and accession process to join the EU,” the head of European diplomacy concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas previously stated that any agreement between Washington and Moscow to end the war must include Ukraine and the EU. On Monday, she convened the foreign ministers of European countries to discuss the next steps, as Europe's core interests are at stake.

Read also: FM Sybiha and Kallas coordinate next diplomatic steps to achieve peace

Donald Trump intends to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory

According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.

