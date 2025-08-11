Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, Carney Agree Ukraine Must Take Part In Decisions On Its Future

2025-08-11 03:15:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The head of state briefed the Canadian prime minister on all the details of diplomatic work and constant communication with partners.

"We are coordinating joint decisions and preparing our next aligned steps. Various meeting formats are under discussion," he said.

Zelensky shared with Carney Ukraine's view on Russia's true intentions and plans.

According to Zelensky, Carney agreed that Russia's goal is merely to buy time rather than end the war, as evidenced by the situation on the battlefield and the treacherous strikes against civilian infrastructure and ordinary people.

"We agreed that no decisions concerning Ukraine's future and the security of our people can be made without Ukraine's participation. Just as there can be no decisions without clear security guarantees. Until this is achieved, sanctions against Russia must remain in force and be constantly strengthened," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky discusses bilateral cooperation with Modi, including sanctions against Russia

The two leaders also agreed to maintain further contacts with partners.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Canada and personally to its prime minister for their support and willingness to work together for a lasting peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15. The meeting, he said, will take place in Russia.

Trump described his expectations for the planned meeting as an attempt to understand each other's positions.

The Trump administration is holding consultations with European partners regarding Putin's conditions for a ceasefire, which he conveyed through White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

