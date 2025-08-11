Trump Says He Will Try To Return Part Of Ukraine's Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said this at a White House press conference on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The next meeting will be Zelensky and Putin or Zelensky and Putin and me. I'll be there if they need. But I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders," Trump said.

At the same time, he expressed concern over Zelensky's statement that any changes to Ukraine's territory would require constitutional approval.

"He's got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to a land swap, because there will be some land swapping going on," Trump said.

He insisted that this was "for the good of Ukraine" and claimed that, according to his data, 88% of Ukrainians want a peace deal. Still, Trump acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

"It's very complex because you have lines that are very uneven and there'll be some swapping. There'll be some changes in land," he said, without giving details, but adding that the battle lines would be adjusted.

In this context, Trump noted that Russia had occupied a large part of Ukraine.

"They've occupied some very prime territory. We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine. But they've taken some very prime territory," he continued, comparing ir to "oceanfront" property, which in real estate is among the most expensive.

Trump added that Ukraine has "just a little bit of water left" - apparently referring to Odesa - and that he would need to "go and see the parameters" once again.

"I'm then going to call up President Zelensky and the European leaders afterwards right after the meeting. And I'm going to tell them what kind of a deal. I'm not going to make a deal. It's not up to me to make a deal. I think a deal should be made for both," Trump said.

