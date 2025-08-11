Brazil Congratulates Azerbaijan And Armenia On Signing Joint Declaration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Government of Brazil has congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of the joint declaration by the leaders of both countries, as well as the initialing of the Peace and Inter-State Relations Agreement by their foreign ministers on August 8, Trend reports via Brazil's Foreign Ministry.

“This event is an important step toward the full normalization of relations between the two states. Brazil reaffirms its support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and expresses hope for the swift signing and ratification of the agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the ministry said.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).