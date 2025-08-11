Azerbaijani FM, EU Mull Over Washington Meeting
The EU High Representative conveyed commendations regarding the results of the Washington summit involving the leadership of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia. This includes the Joint Declaration executed by the leaders, the preliminary endorsement of the peace accord, the collaborative appeal for the disbandment of the OSCE Minsk Process and associated frameworks, along with various other accords established during the discussions.
These advancements were underscored as pivotal milestones in the
pursuit of fostering tranquility and equilibrium within the
geopolitical landscape of the region.
Kallas articulated the EU's commitment to perpetuating its facilitation of the progression of the peace initiative.
Throughout the telephonic engagement, the parties engaged in a dialogue concerning the multifaceted dynamics and potential trajectories stemming from Azerbaijani-EU relations, in addition to deliberating on regional and global security paradigms.
