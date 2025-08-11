Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM, EU Mull Over Washington Meeting

2025-08-11 03:14:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The Washington meeting was discussed during a phone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The EU High Representative conveyed commendations regarding the results of the Washington summit involving the leadership of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia. This includes the Joint Declaration executed by the leaders, the preliminary endorsement of the peace accord, the collaborative appeal for the disbandment of the OSCE Minsk Process and associated frameworks, along with various other accords established during the discussions.

These advancements were underscored as pivotal milestones in the pursuit of fostering tranquility and equilibrium within the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Kallas articulated the EU's commitment to perpetuating its facilitation of the progression of the peace initiative.

Throughout the telephonic engagement, the parties engaged in a dialogue concerning the multifaceted dynamics and potential trajectories stemming from Azerbaijani-EU relations, in addition to deliberating on regional and global security paradigms.

