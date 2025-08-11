Tendercare Launches On Android, Helping Millions More Families Collaborate With Family Caregiving Tools

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- tendercare, the free, easy-to-use, and collaborative technology platform transforming how families care for aging loved ones, today announced the launch of its Android app. With this release, families can finally collaborate, no matter their device, with tendercare's full suite of caregiving tools now available to the more than 45% of U.S. smartphone users – some ~150M people – who rely on Android devices.

The launch comes at a critical moment for family caregiving in America. More than 63 million adults now provide ongoing care for aging parents, spouses with chronic conditions, or adult children with disabilities and serious illnesses - a staggering 45% increase since 2015. According to the 2025 AARP Caregiving in the U.S. report, most caregivers don't act alone. They share responsibilities with siblings, spouses, and adult children. This collaborative reality highlights the need for inclusive, cross-platform tools that work for every family member, regardless of the device in their hand.

The Android launch answers one of the most requested features from tendercare users and marks a pivotal step forward in fulfilling the company's mission: helping families care smarter for the people who matter most.

"We've heard this loud and clear from families: 'My sister or brother is on Android, so we can't fully use tendercare together.' That barrier ends today," said Shauna Sweeney, founder & CEO of tendercare. "Launching on Android isn't just about feature parity-it's about inclusivity. It means more families can collaborate, more adult children can stay connected, and more people can care together, no matter what phone is in their hand."

Android: A Big Unlock for Families

Caregiving is rarely a solo job-61% of family caregivers report sharing caregiving responsibilities with at least one other unpaid caregiver, most often a sibling or spouse. For some families, device compatibility has been a real barrier to collaboration. The launch of tendercare on Android removes that friction, allowing for true cross-platform, collaborative support across all core tendercare features:



Vault – secure, shared storage for a loved one's vital info



Tasks – coordinated to-dos and reminders



Care Plans – personalized step-by-step guides

Trusted Network – vetted local eldercare services

"This is a big moment for family caregiving," said Sweeney. "It reflects our commitment to building for real families, not ideal ones. And it opens up tendercare to millions of new users who have been waiting."

Android Now Available on Google Play

Families can now download tendercare from the Google Play Store and immediately connect with family members already using iPhones. The app is free to download and use, and includes optional upgrades such as printable emergency cards and expanded AI-powered features.

Download for Android:

Download for iOS:

About tendercare

tendercare is an AI-powered platform transforming the experience of family caregivers, helping them organize information, coordinate care, and connect families to a trusted network of professionals and each other. Designed to reduce overwhelm and increase confidence, the app is built by people who have lived the caregiving journey themselves. From document storage and emergency preparedness to personalized care plans and shared tasks, tendercare puts families back in control-without the chaos.

Founded by Shauna Sweeney-a former Meta executive and devoted long-distance caregiver for her father with Alzheimer's-the platform is inspired by her own lived experience navigating medical crises, missed bills, and late-night decision-making from across the country. tendercare is built to lighten the load and create space for what matters most: time and connection with those you love.

Learn more at: trytendercare

Download the app: Google Play Store | iOS App Store

SOURCE tendercare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED