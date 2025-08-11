Macron Condemns Israeli Plan To Seize Gaza As 'Catastrophe'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned Israel's announcement of a plan to take control of Gaza, calling it a "catastrophe" that would lead to "permanent war," and renewed his proposal for a United Nations–mandated stability mission to secure the territory.According to Agence France-Presse, Macron said in a statement issued by the Elysée Palace that the Israeli authorities' declaration to "expand operations in Gaza City and the Al-Mawasi camps, and to reoccupy them, represents an unprecedented catastrophe and pushes events toward a permanent war."He warned that "Israeli hostages and Gaza residents will remain the first victims of this strategy."