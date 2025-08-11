403
Egyptian PM Arrives In Jordan For Joint Committee Meetings
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived in Jordan on Monday evening, heading a ministerial delegation.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan and his Egyptian counterpart will chair the 33rd session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, whose preparatory meetings began on Sunday.
Madbouly was received at Amman Civil Airport in Marka by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, who heads the accompanying honor delegation; Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh; Jordan's Ambassador to Cairo Amjad Adaileh; and Amman Governor Yasser Al-Adwan.
