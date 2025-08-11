403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Divests From 11 Israeli Companies Over Gaza War
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, announced on Monday it had sold its holdings in 11 Israeli companies after revelations it had invested in an Israeli aircraft engine manufacturer, amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
According to Euronews, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said of the decision, "It is important that the sovereign fund does not invest in companies that contribute to the occupation of the West Bank and the continuation of the war in Gaza."
Last week, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that the fund had invested in Israel's Bet Shemesh Engines Holdings, which manufactures spare parts for Israeli fighter jet engines.
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, announced on Monday it had sold its holdings in 11 Israeli companies after revelations it had invested in an Israeli aircraft engine manufacturer, amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
According to Euronews, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said of the decision, "It is important that the sovereign fund does not invest in companies that contribute to the occupation of the West Bank and the continuation of the war in Gaza."
Last week, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that the fund had invested in Israel's Bet Shemesh Engines Holdings, which manufactures spare parts for Israeli fighter jet engines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment