Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Divests From 11 Israeli Companies Over Gaza War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, announced on Monday it had sold its holdings in 11 Israeli companies after revelations it had invested in an Israeli aircraft engine manufacturer, amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.According to Euronews, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said of the decision, "It is important that the sovereign fund does not invest in companies that contribute to the occupation of the West Bank and the continuation of the war in Gaza."Last week, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that the fund had invested in Israel's Bet Shemesh Engines Holdings, which manufactures spare parts for Israeli fighter jet engines.