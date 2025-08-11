Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Pharmacists Association Launches Third Campaign To Aid Gaza Children


2025-08-11 03:14:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 11 (Petra) – The Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA), in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), has launched its third campaign under the slogan "Save Gaza's Children" to collect infant formula through cash and in-kind donations to help ease their suffering.
The campaign's first in-kind contribution came from pharmacists, who donated 30,000 cans of infant formula worth nearly 120,000 dinars. Two truckloads were handed over to the charity organization.
In a statement on Monday, the association said it will continue receiving cash and in-kind donations from individuals and institutions, urging pharmacists to contribute through the CliQ service using the code JPA1957 or via the association's branches across all governorates.

