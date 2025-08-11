Glaucoma Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Q Biomed, Inmed Pharma, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, Theratocular Biotek
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Glaucoma pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Glaucoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Glaucoma Market.
The Glaucoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Glaucoma Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Glaucoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Glaucoma companies working in the treatment market are Q BioMed, InMed Pharmaceuticals, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., AbbVie, JeniVision, Qlaris Bio, VivaVivion Biotech, Inc., Nicox, Tarsier Pharma Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Glaucoma treatment
Emerging Glaucoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MAN-01, INM-088, ONL 1204, Visomitin, TO-O-1001, AGN-193408, JV-GL1, QLS-101, VVN539, NCX 470, TRS01, STN-1012600, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Glaucoma market in the coming years.
In June 2025, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for ischemia-related eye diseases, has announced promising outcomes from two Phase 2 trials of its novel therapy, PER-001. The six-month, randomized, controlled studies evaluated PER-001-a first-in-class endothelin antagonist delivered via a slow-release, dissolvable intravitreal implant-administered every six months. The trials showed significant vision improvement in patients with glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy compared to controls. By targeting the root cause of both conditions, PER-001 demonstrated the potential to halt or reverse vision loss by enhancing retinal blood flow and preserving retinal cells. Phase 2b/3 trials are set to begin in late 2025.
Glaucoma Overview
Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is crucial for good vision. It's often associated with high pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure. Glaucoma can lead to gradual vision loss and, if untreated, eventual blindness.
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Glaucoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
MAN-01: Q BioMed
INM-088: InMed Pharmaceuticals
ONL 1204: ONL Therapeutics
Visomitin: Mitotech
TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.
AGN-193408: AbbVie
JV-GL1: JeniVision
QLS-101: Qlaris Bio
VVN539: VivaVivion Biotech, Inc.
NCX 470: Nicox
TRS01: Tarsier Pharma Ltd
STN-1012600: Santen Pharmaceutical
Glaucoma Route of Administration
Glaucoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Glaucoma Molecule Type
Glaucoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Glaucoma Assessment by Product Type
Glaucoma By Stage and Product Type
Glaucoma Assessment by Route of Administration
Glaucoma By Stage and Route of Administration
Glaucoma Assessment by Molecule Type
Glaucoma by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Glaucoma Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Glaucoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Glaucoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Glaucoma therapies
Some of the key companies in the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Glaucoma are - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn, Incorporated, Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Plc), Bausch Health (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated), Inotek Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.
Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis:
The Glaucoma pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Glaucoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Glaucoma Treatment.
Glaucoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Glaucoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Glaucoma market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Glaucoma drugs and therapies
Glaucoma Pipeline Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of glaucoma, development of novel therapies, growing awareness due to government initiatives and pharmaceutical companies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Glaucoma Market.
Glaucoma Pipeline Market Barriers
However, high medical cost, side-effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Glaucoma Market growth.
Scope of Glaucoma Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Glaucoma Companies : Q BioMed, InMed Pharmaceuticals, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., AbbVie, JeniVision, Qlaris Bio, VivaVivion Biotech, Inc., Nicox, Tarsier Pharma Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical, and others
Key Glaucoma Therapies: MAN-01, INM-088, ONL 1204, Visomitin, TO-O-1001, AGN-193408, JV-GL1, QLS-101, VVN539, NCX 470, TRS01, STN-1012600, and others
Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and Glaucoma emerging therapies
Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma market drivers and Glaucoma market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Glaucoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Glaucoma Report Introduction
2. Glaucoma Executive Summary
3. Glaucoma Overview
4. Glaucoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Glaucoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Glaucoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Glaucoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Glaucoma Preclinical Stage Products
10. Glaucoma Therapeutics Assessment
11. Glaucoma Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Glaucoma Key Companies
14. Glaucoma Key Products
15. Glaucoma Unmet Needs
16 . Glaucoma Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Glaucoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Glaucoma Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment