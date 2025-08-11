Glaucoma Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Q Biomed, Inmed Pharma, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, Theratocular Biotek

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Glaucoma pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Glaucoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Glaucoma Market.

The Glaucoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Glaucoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Glaucoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Glaucoma companies working in the treatment market are Q BioMed, InMed Pharmaceuticals, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., AbbVie, JeniVision, Qlaris Bio, VivaVivion Biotech, Inc., Nicox, Tarsier Pharma Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Glaucoma treatment



Emerging Glaucoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MAN-01, INM-088, ONL 1204, Visomitin, TO-O-1001, AGN-193408, JV-GL1, QLS-101, VVN539, NCX 470, TRS01, STN-1012600, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Glaucoma market in the coming years. In June 2025, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for ischemia-related eye diseases, has announced promising outcomes from two Phase 2 trials of its novel therapy, PER-001. The six-month, randomized, controlled studies evaluated PER-001-a first-in-class endothelin antagonist delivered via a slow-release, dissolvable intravitreal implant-administered every six months. The trials showed significant vision improvement in patients with glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy compared to controls. By targeting the root cause of both conditions, PER-001 demonstrated the potential to halt or reverse vision loss by enhancing retinal blood flow and preserving retinal cells. Phase 2b/3 trials are set to begin in late 2025.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is crucial for good vision. It's often associated with high pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure. Glaucoma can lead to gradual vision loss and, if untreated, eventual blindness.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Glaucoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



MAN-01: Q BioMed

INM-088: InMed Pharmaceuticals

ONL 1204: ONL Therapeutics

Visomitin: Mitotech

TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

AGN-193408: AbbVie

JV-GL1: JeniVision

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio

VVN539: VivaVivion Biotech, Inc.

NCX 470: Nicox

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma Ltd STN-1012600: Santen Pharmaceutical

Glaucoma Route of Administration

Glaucoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Glaucoma Molecule Type

Glaucoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Glaucoma Assessment by Product Type

Glaucoma By Stage and Product Type

Glaucoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Glaucoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Glaucoma Assessment by Molecule Type Glaucoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Glaucoma Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Glaucoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Glaucoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Glaucoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Glaucoma are - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn, Incorporated, Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Plc), Bausch Health (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated), Inotek Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Glaucoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Glaucoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Glaucoma Treatment.

Glaucoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Glaucoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Glaucoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Glaucoma drugs and therapies

Glaucoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of glaucoma, development of novel therapies, growing awareness due to government initiatives and pharmaceutical companies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Glaucoma Market.

Glaucoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high medical cost, side-effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Glaucoma Market growth.

Scope of Glaucoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Glaucoma Companies : Q BioMed, InMed Pharmaceuticals, ONL Therapeutics, Mitotech, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., AbbVie, JeniVision, Qlaris Bio, VivaVivion Biotech, Inc., Nicox, Tarsier Pharma Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Glaucoma Therapies: MAN-01, INM-088, ONL 1204, Visomitin, TO-O-1001, AGN-193408, JV-GL1, QLS-101, VVN539, NCX 470, TRS01, STN-1012600, and others

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and Glaucoma emerging therapies Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma market drivers and Glaucoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Glaucoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma Report Introduction

2. Glaucoma Executive Summary

3. Glaucoma Overview

4. Glaucoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Glaucoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Glaucoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Glaucoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Glaucoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Glaucoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Glaucoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Glaucoma Key Companies

14. Glaucoma Key Products

15. Glaucoma Unmet Needs

16 . Glaucoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Glaucoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Glaucoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.