Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Merck Sharp & Dohme, Arvinas Androgen Receptor, UNICANCER, Aragon Pharma, Mark Stein, Novartis, Orion

DelveInsight's “Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report:



The Metastatic Prostate Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In June 2025, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical firm, has released Phase I trial data for its bispecific antibody, pasritamig, targeting metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The first-in-human study involved 174 participants aged 36 to 89, who had previously received an average of four treatments. Findings from the trial showed that pasritamig was well-tolerated and exhibited promising anti-tumor activity in patients with mCRPC.

In May 2025, Janux Therapeutics initiated Phase Ib expansion studies of JANX007 as part of the ongoing first-in-human ENGAGER-PSMA-01 clinical trial, targeting patients with advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). This open-label, multicenter Phase I trial is designed to evaluate the tolerability, safety, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of JANX007, either as a monotherapy or in combination therapy, in adult patients with advanced mCRPC. The initial Phase Ib segment will enroll taxane-naïve mCRPC patients, focusing on those in first-line (1L) and second-line (2L) treatment settings. Two dosing regimens-0.3/2/6mg and 0.3/2/9mg-of JANX007 monotherapy are being assessed for their safety and effectiveness.

In May 2025, Astellas and Pfizer have shared five-year follow-up results from the open-label extension of the Phase III ARCHES trial. The findings revealed that Xtandi (enzalutamide), when used in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), led to a 30% reduction in the risk of death in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). Patients receiving this combination therapy demonstrated improved survival outcomes compared to those treated with placebo plus ADT.

In March 2025, The FDA has granted approval to Novartis' radioligand therapy, Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), for use in patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have already undergone treatment with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) and are suitable candidates for postponing chemotherapy.

In March 2025, MacroGenics is discontinuing the development of one of its antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) following disappointing results in a Phase II prostate cancer study. The Rockville, Maryland-based biotech announced that trials of vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) will be halted, as the safety and efficacy data from the TAMARACK Phase II study (NCT05551117) did not justify further financial investment.

In March 2025, Janux Therapeutics initiated Phase Ib expansion studies of JANX007 in the first-in-human ENGAGER-PSMA-01 clinical trial targeting advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). This open-label, multicenter Phase I trial aims to evaluate the tolerability, pharmacodynamics, safety, preliminary efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of JANX007 as a standalone treatment or in combination therapy for adults with advanced mCRPC.

In September 2024, Ipsen reported that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial evaluating Cabometyx in combination with atezolizumab for mCRPC demonstrated a non-significant improvement in overall survival but successfully met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

In August 2024, Nuvation Bio announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its investigational new drug application to study NUV-1511, the first clinical candidate developed from the company's innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform.

In July 2024, The FDA has awarded fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In June 2024, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals secured FDA approval to conduct a Phase II/III trial of KPG-121 in combination with Abiraterone for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In June 2024, BioNTech SE and Duality Biologics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to BNT324/DB-1311 for the treatment of patients with advanced, unresectable, or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) who have progressed following standard systemic treatments.

In May 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals launched the Phase II AlphaBreak trial of FPI-2265 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

According to DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of prostate cancer in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately 8,241,400 cases in 2023. This number is expected to rise over the study period.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prostate cancer cases, with approximately 1,506,200 reported cases.

In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer by clinical stages were highest in locally advanced stages (Stage I–III), with over 903,700 cases in 2023, followed by biochemical recurrence/progressive and metastatic cases, respectively.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic prostate cancer is an advanced stage of prostate cancer in which the cancer cells have spread beyond the prostate gland to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, lymph nodes, liver, or lungs. This occurs when cancer cells break away from the original tumor and travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. Symptoms may include bone pain, fatigue, weight loss, and difficulty urinating. While it is not curable, treatments like hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation can help manage symptoms and slow disease progression.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Prostate Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Prostate Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



177Lu-PSMA-I&T: Curium US LLC

Darolutamide (Nubeqa, BAY1841788): Bayer

HB-302/HB-301: Hookipa Biotech GmbH

Enzalutamide: University Health Network

Opevesostat: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

ARV-766 Part A&B: Arvinas Androgen Receptor

Darolutamide: UNICANCER

Apalutamide: Aragon Pharmaceuticals

REGN2810: Mark Stein

177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis

ODM-208: Orion Corporation, Orion Pharma

Apalutamide: Janssen Research & Development

AZD0754: AstraZeneca

Enzalutamide: MedSIR

Apalutamide: Aragon Pharmaceuticals

Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development

177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamb: Telix Pharmaceuticals

Darolutamide: Alliance Foundation Trials

Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc. Cabozantinib: Exelixis

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Strengths



The emergence of PASMA-PET imaging have significantly improved the diagnostic landscape of advance prostate cancer. Astella's XTANDI, which has approval in maximum prostate cancer indications is the highest revenue generator among all approved therapies in prostate cancer. Though XTANDI's revenue is driven by prescribing volume, an increasing share of the drug's revenue is driven by price increases in recent years.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Opportunities



The developmental pipeline for mCSPC is dry compared to that of mCRPC. Thus, the market for mCSPC holds considerable scope for upcoming therapies owing to the availability of only a handful of approved drugs for its patient pool. Although triplet therapy techniques have not yet been fully investigated, analysis shows that patients with de novo metastatic disease and a high-volume disease burden benefited most from this approach.

Scope of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Prostate Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Prostate Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Prostate Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Metastatic Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

4. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

9. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

