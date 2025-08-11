Mountain House High School's Class Of 2025 Achieves Unprecedented Collegiate Success

Mountain House High School (MHHS) is celebrating a milestone achievement: 30 students from the Class of 2025 have been accepted to UC Berkeley, one of the most selective public universities in the country.

With an acceptance rate of just 14.4%, UC Berkeley is a premier destination for top academic talent. This accomplishment reflects MHHS's growing reputation for academic excellence and its commitment to college and career readiness.

MHHS: A Launchpad for Top Universities

MHHS students are consistently accepted to elite institutions, including Ivy League schools (Harvard, Yale, Princeton), top STEM universities (MIT, Stanford, Caltech), and the full UC system. Programs like the Early College Pathway and a wide range of Career Technical Education tracks give students a competitive edge.

A mastery-based learning model, strong Advanced Placement (AP) offerings, and daily academic support through the SUCCESS! period ensures students are prepared for rigorous post-secondary education.

Setting the Standard

This record number of Berkeley admits is a powerful testament to MHHS's holistic approach to education, combining academic rigor, real-world pathways, and personalized counseling.

The achievement also highlights the strength of MHHS's student support systems and college-readiness initiatives. The school offers a wide range of resources to guide students through academic planning and post-secondary preparation, including platforms like Naviance, which helps students explore colleges, careers, and scholarships. MHHS regularly hosts events such as College & Career Fairs and themed College Weeks, giving students direct access to information, mentors, and opportunities. The collaboration between educators, families, and administrators continues to foster a school culture built on high expectations, personalized guidance, and long-term student success.

As the Class of 2025 prepares to graduate, MHHS celebrates their success and looks ahead to inspiring future generations. The school remains committed to equipping students with the tools to thrive in college, careers, and beyond.