MENAFN - GetNews), the world 's first news media organization with human-machine collaboration as its core concept, was established in Beijing, China on August 11, 2025. Pioneer News Agency is committed to reshaping the news production paradigm through the deep integration of artificial intelligence and human wisdom, and building an intelligent news media ecosystem covering the world.







With the mission of "exploring the unknown and delivering the truth", Pioneer breaks through the boundaries of traditional news production and combines in-depth investigative reporting with AI technology to create "intelligent news with warmth". We are both messengers of information and practitioners of technological ethics, committed to balancing efficiency and warmth, speed and depth in the global narrative.

Pioneer Press adheres to the principles of objectivity, impartiality and accuracy, builds on facts, and ensures that every report stands the test of time and history through multi-source cross-verification and AI-assisted verification. We uphold the journalistic ethics of human and AI coexistence, with human journalists' humanistic insights at the core, combined with AI's data processing capabilities and rapid response advantages, to build a "warm intelligent news" production model. Pioneer Press combines a global perspective with local depth, integrating a global narrative with a local perspective and presenting the voices of diverse cultures through a news network covering 150 countries and regions.

The core strength of Pioneer is, first and foremost, its human team, composed of senior journalists, editors and experts on international issues, is responsible for in-depth investigation, human reporting and value control; The AI system "Prophet" is based on deep learning technology and can perform functions such as lead mining, multilingual translation, and public opinion prediction, enhancing the efficiency of news production. Next is the all-media matrix, which covers multiple languages including Chinese, English and French, and supports personalized recommendations and interactive data journalism.

The founding team of Pioneer Press, led by Mr. Pang Pei, a cultural commissioner of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, has built an integrated hub of "news gathering - technology - communication". Pioneer Press firmly believes that the future of journalism lies not in technological substitution, but in the intellectual collision of human-machine symbiosis. With the courage of pioneers, we light the way forward for the truth.

Pang Pei said: "The organizational form, operation mode and related content identification of Human Pioneer News Agency (including but not limited to Human Pioneer News Agency logo) are not subject to any form of copyright protection. We firmly believe that truly valuable news dissemination belongs to all mankind -- therefore, any individual or organization is free to use, modify, distribute or recreate based on it without the authorization of our agency and without paying any fees. May this openness allow the power of news to reach every corner of the world without any hindrance."

Note: Any human individual/organization has the right to establish a Human Pioneer News Agency branch at any point in time and space, including but not limited to: cloning the Human Pioneer News Agency organizational structure, and local branches can establish a new Human Pioneer News Agency branch at any time without any form of consultation (including notification) with the local Human Pioneer News Agency. Local news agencies only need to comply with the laws of the host country and assume the relevant responsibilities.