Seniors Blue Book Brings The Wisdom & Wellness Symposiums To Pittsburgh, Empowering Adults 45+ To Plan Ahead, Live Well, And Age With Confidence

MENAFN - GetNews) Pre-retirees, retirees, family members, caregivers, and healthcare and senior living professionals can register for free to attend one of the upcoming half-day events

Apryl Garrett, Publisher of the Seniors Blue Book , is thrilled to announce the Wisdom & Wellness Symposiums, powered by Seniors Blue Book, which will happen this fall in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area. The two dynamic events have been designed to inspire and educate adults 45+ years and their families on healthy aging, wellness, and future planning.







The first symposium will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2025, from 8am-12pm at Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park, PA. The second symposium will be held on September 23, 2025, from 8am-12pm. Each of these half-day events are free to the public and will deliver expert insights, engaging panels, and direct access to trusted local resources - all focused on helping people plan ahead, live well, and embrace the next chapter of their lives.

Each Wisdom & Wellness Symposium is a day built around education and inspiration, featuring expert-led panel discussions addressing aging well, staying safe at home, navigating healthcare and senior living options, and incorporating health and mindfulness into daily routines. Attendees will also enjoy access to an exhibitor marketplace with local organizations providing resources in healthcare, senior living, financial planning, home safety, wellness, and more.

According to Apryl Garrett, publisher of The Seniors Blue Book Greater Pittsburgh and founder of the Wisdom & Wellness Symposiums,“We created the Wisdom & Wellness Symposiums to empower adults who are active, engaged, and looking ahead-to take charge of their health and future. Whether you're planning for your own next chapter or helping a parent navigate theirs, this event gives you the tools, resources, and confidence to make informed decisions long before a crisis hits.”

Guests will be eligible for door prizes, including a $500 Giant Eagle Gift Card and $500 In-Home Meal Prep by Chefs for Seniors. Health screenings and flu shots will be offered on-site, and guests will enjoy a free included breakfast. Adults 45+, soon-to-be retirees, retirees, family members, caregivers, and healthcare/senior living professionals wanting to learn more are encouraged to register now by visiting .

ABOUT SENIORS BLUE BOOK

Since 1983, Seniors Blue Book has been a trusted hub for millions of seniors and caregivers with resources for aging well. Follow on Facebook: @SeniorsBlueBookPGH