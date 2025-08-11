Coupler.Io MCP Pioneers As A Trusted Claude Desktop Extension For Conversational Data Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The analytics platform introduced seamless natural language data analysis through official Claude integration, becoming a game-changer in data interpretation for business teams.







Coupler , a data integration and analytics platform, announced that its Model Context Protocol (MCP) was listed as a trusted extension in Claude Desktop, marking a unique contribution to business analytics solutions in Anthropic's official extensions marketplace. This solution lets businesses connect their multi-source data flows directly to Claude AI, enabling instant natural language data queries and transforming complex data operations into simple conversations.

With Coupler MCP , business owners and professionals in different teams (marketing, sales, product, finance, operations, etc.) can easily access their Coupler data flows through simple questions, not needing special SQL, data analysis, tech, or coding skills. Besides, this solution serves as a personal AI analyst by eliminating the need for time-consuming research, manual data preparation, or copying and pasting extensive data sets into Claude.

"Going through your data sources manually has always been a bottleneck in business intelligence workflows,” said Nika Tamaio Flores, Product Lead at Coupler. "Non-tech teams wasted hours parsing through data sets or waiting for a data analyst's availability. Coupler MCP paired with Claude makes this friction go away, empowering users to get the data they need as easily as texting."

Users can now discover and implement Coupler MCP Server directly through Claude's interface, streamlining the path from data complexity to actionable insights. After a quick and easy one-time setup, business teams can leverage the potential of Coupler MCP and its specific integrations, like Facebook Ads MCP, HubSpot MCP, QuickBooks MCP, Google Analytics MCP, and many more.

Users can request interpretations, summaries, trend and performance analysis, strategic recommendations, and action plans based on their data from PPC and social media campaigns, SEO, accounting and project management software, CRM systems, etc. Claude can even create reports or dashboards from the data on request. This way, professionals get real-time, comprehensive business intelligence, which early adopters have already praised.







"The response from early users has been remarkable," added Tamaio. "Instead of spending hours preparing data for analysis, teams now simply reference their Coupler data flow ID and begin asking questions immediately. Claude can identify top performers, spot underperforming areas, and even suggest improvement strategies based on real-time data patterns.”

This extension operates on a read-only basis to ensure that business data remains unaltered, while Antrophic's ethical use of AI guarantees the security and privacy of users' data. The Claude Desktop integration supports Windows, Mac, and Linux ecosystems, ensuring seamless data access and operation across hundreds of apps and platforms.

Coupler also announced that it will soon introduce its MCP integration to ChatGPT to maintain its position as the leading no-code business analytics solution in the AI ecosystem.

About Coupler

Coupler is a no-code reporting automation and data analytics platform. It allows collecting, organizing, transforming, and visualizing business data to make informed decisions. For more information about Coupler and the MCP server, visit mcp