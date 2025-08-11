Find Cheapest 2025 San Francisco 49Ers Tickets For Best Seats With CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets Home And Away Games On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gear up for an exhilarating 2025 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, where the Faithful come alive for thrilling NFC West battles and iconic rivalries! As a five-time Super Bowl champion franchise with a legacy of stars like Joe Montana and Steve Young, the 49ers are poised for another exciting season under head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Why the 2025 San Francisco 49ers Season Is a Must-See

The San Francisco 49ers, founded in 1946, are one of the NFL's most storied franchises, with 33 playoff wins and five Super Bowl titles (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994). Playing at the state-of-the-art Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the 49ers draw a passionate fanbase for their modern amenities, including a 4K video board, high-speed Wi-Fi, and diverse dining options. The 2025 season features five primetime games and fierce NFC West rivalries against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals, plus high-profile matchups against teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. With CapitalCityTickets, you can secure budget-friendly tickets starting at $13.86 for preseason games and $89 for regular-season matchups, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

Biggest San Francisco 49ers Home Games in 2025

The 2025 San Francisco 49ers schedule includes nine home games at Levi's Stadium, with several must-see matchups that promise intense competition and electric atmospheres. Below are the top home games to target, based on the official schedule and historical rivalries:

August 9, 2025 vs. Denver Broncos (Preseason, 5:30 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: This preseason opener is the most affordable way to experience Levi's Stadium, showcasing rookies and new roster additions in a low-stakes setting. Perfect for families or first-time attendees.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $13.86 (resale), with an average of $123.49. Use CITY10 for additional savings.

Venue Highlight: Enjoy pre-game tailgating and explore Levi's Stadium's fan-friendly amenities, like the 49ers Museum.

September 21, 2025 vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: An NFC West rivalry game against the Cardinals, known for competitive battles and playoff implications. Expect a vibrant crowd as the 49ers aim to dominate their division.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $89, with premium seats up to $500. Save with CITY10.

Venue Highlight: Arrive early to experience the Red Zone Rally at Great America for pre-game festivities.

October 12, 2025 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: A primetime showdown under the lights, this game features the 49ers against the Falcons in a high-energy Sunday Night Football clash, drawing national attention.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $150, with premium seats up to $700. Use CITY10 for discounts.

Venue Highlight: The stadium's 4K video board enhances the primetime experience.

November 9, 2025 vs. Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: A critical NFC West rivalry game against the Seahawks, known for intense matchups and passionate fanbases. This game could impact playoff seeding.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $90, with premium seats up to $600. Apply CITY10 to save.

Venue Highlight: The Faithful's energy turns Levi's Stadium into a sea of red and gold.

November 23, 2025 vs. Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: Another primetime game, this Monday Night Football matchup against the Panthers offers a chance to see the 49ers shine on a national stage.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $150, with premium seats up to $700. Save with CITY10.

Venue Highlight: Club spaces offer upscale dining and comfort for primetime games.

December 7, 2025 vs. Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: A rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (2013), this game pits the 49ers against the Ravens in a high-stakes AFC-NFC clash with playoff implications.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $100, with premium seats up to $600. Use CITY10 for extra savings.

Venue Highlight: Enjoy Levi's Stadium's open-air patios for a festive game-day vibe.

December 21, 2025 vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: A primetime battle against the Bears, featuring rising star Caleb Williams, promises intense action and a roaring crowd.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $150, with premium seats up to $700. Save with CITY10.

Venue Highlight: Stay warm in club-level seating during this late-season night game.

January 3/4, 2026 vs. Buffalo Bills (TBD, Levi's Stadium)

Why It's a Must-See: A late-season clash against the Bills, led by Josh Allen, could be pivotal for playoff positioning. Expect a packed stadium and high energy.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $120, with premium seats up to $700. Use CITY10 for discounts.

Venue Highlight: Tailgate early to join the Faithful in pre-game celebrations.

Note: The 2025 NFL schedule is subject to change, and additional playoff or Super Bowl LX tickets (February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium) may become available. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Best Seats to Buy at Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium, with a capacity of 68,500, offers a variety of seating options to suit every budget and preference. Here's a guide to the best seats for 2025 49ers home games, balancing view, comfort, and cost:

West Legacy Club Seats (Sections C137–C141, 50-Yard Line)

Why They're Great: Located at the 50-yard line, these club seats offer the best views of the entire field, premium dining, and access to the climate-controlled West Legacy Club lounge. Ideal for fans seeking an upscale experience.

Price Range: $300–$926 for regular-season games, up to $1,500 for primetime matchups like Falcons or Bears. Use CITY10 to save.

Best For: Die-hard fans wanting the ultimate game-day experience with top-tier amenities.

Lower-Level Sideline Seats (Sections 109–124, 133–148)

Why They're Great: Positioned along the sidelines, these seats provide excellent views of player interactions and key plays, closer to the action than club seats but at a lower cost. Avoid east-side sections (e.g., 109–118) to minimize sun exposure.

Price Range: $150–$600, with higher prices for Seahawks and Ravens games. Save with CITY10.

Best For: Fans seeking proximity to the field without premium club prices.

Club-Level Seats (Sections 211–224, 235–248)

Why They're Great: These seats offer elevated views, access to nine club spaces with upscale bars, and protection from the elements, perfect for late-season games like the Bears (December 21).

Price Range: $120–$500, with primetime games on the higher end. Apply CITY10 for discounts.

Best For: Fans prioritizing comfort and amenities at a moderate price.

End-Zone Seats (Sections 101–108, 125–132)

Why They're Great: The most budget-friendly option, starting at $13.86 for preseason and $89 for regular-season games, these seats offer a close-up view of scoring plays and are near the lively Faithful fanbase.

Price Range: $13.86–$200. Use CITY10 for extra savings.

Best For: Budget-conscious fans or those who love high-energy sections.

Upper-Level Seats (Sections 401–422, especially 404, 401, 422)

Why They're Great: The cheapest seats, starting at $13.86 for preseason and $89 for regular-season games, provide a full view of the field. Sections 401, 404, and 422 are noted for affordability while still offering an enjoyable experience. Bring binoculars for a better view.

Price Range: $13.86–$150. Save with CITY10.

Best For: Casual fans or those on a tight budget.

Luxury Suites (176 Available)

Why They're Great: Perfect for groups or special occasions, suites offer private seating, premium dining, and exclusive amenities. Ideal for high-profile games like the Ravens or Seahawks.

Price Range: $1,000–$92,699 for premium 50-yard line suites. Check CapitalCityTickets for availability and use CITY10.

Best For: Fans seeking a VIP experience.

Pro Tip: Use the interactive Levi's Stadium seating chart on CapitalCityTickets to preview your seat's view and avoid obstructed views in upper-level corners (e.g., highest rows of 401–422). For sun-sensitive fans, choose west-side seats (e.g., Sections 135–145) to avoid direct sunlight.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 San Francisco 49ers Tickets

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering the cheapest 49ers tickets with these advantages:

Lowest Prices: Tickets start at $13.86 for preseason games and $89 for regular-season matchups, often lower than Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Exclusive Promo Code: Use CITY10 for an extra 10% off all seating levels, from upper-deck bargains to West Legacy Club seats.

Wide Selection: Choose from end-zone, sideline, club-level, or luxury suites, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

100% Buyer Guarantee: All tickets are authentic and delivered on time via mobile entry or instant download.

Customer Support: Contact 1-855-514-5624 or use live chat for personalized assistance in finding the best seats.

Steps to Buy:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for“San Francisco 49ers 2025 Tickets.”

Select your preferred game from the schedule and use the Levi's Stadium seating chart to choose seats.

Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on all tickets.

Complete your secure purchase and receive mobile tickets instantly for seamless entry.

Money-Saving Tips:

Buy Early for Rivalry Games: Tickets for NFC West matchups like Seahawks (November 9) and Cardinals (September 21) sell out quickly, with prices rising closer to game day. Lock in deals shortly after the NFL schedule release in May 2025.

Opt for Preseason Games: The Denver Broncos game (August 9) offers tickets as low as $13.86, ideal for budget-conscious fans.

Target Non-Primetime Games: Games like Baltimore Ravens (December 7) start at $100, cheaper than primetime matchups like Falcons or Bears.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops on resale tickets as game day approaches, especially for less high-profile games like Cardinals.

Explore Season Tickets: Season ticket packages start at $2,000 for select sections, offering savings for fans attending all nine home games. Contact CapitalCityTickets for details.

Sign Up for Alerts: Subscribe to CapitalCityTickets's newsletter for exclusive offers and updates on ticket availability or new playoff dates.

Enhance Your Game-Day Experience

Levi's Stadium, located at 6021 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA, is a modern NFL venue with a capacity of 68,500, hosting Super Bowl 50 and the upcoming Super Bowl LX (February 8, 2026). Gates open two hours before kickoff (three hours for suites and club seats), so arrive early to enjoy tailgating, the Red Zone Rally at Great America, or the 49ers Museum. Levi's Stadium is cashless, and mobile ticketing is required for entry. Public transportation, including VTA light rail and ACE trains, makes accessing the stadium convenient. Fans praise the stadium's sightlines but note high concession prices, so consider eating before arriving. For sun-sensitive fans, west-side seats (e.g., Sections 135–145) offer shade, especially for late-season games.

Don't Miss the 2025 San Francisco 49ers Season

The 2025 San Francisco 49ers season is packed with must-see moments, from primetime clashes against the Falcons and Panthers to fierce NFC West battles against the Seahawks and Cardinals. With CapitalCityTickets, you can find the cheapest tickets online, starting at $13.86 for preseason and $89 for regular-season games, and save an extra 10% with promo code CITY10. Whether you're eyeing budget-friendly end-zone seats, premium West Legacy Club seats, or luxury suites, there's a ticket for every fan. Don't wait-high-demand games like Seahawks and Bears are selling fast!

Visit CapitalCityTickets today, apply CITY10, and join the Faithful at Levi's Stadium for an unforgettable NFL experience.