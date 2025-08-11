Fiberglass Sleeve Underwater Corrosion Reinforcement Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) Glass fiber sleeve underwater anticorrosion reinforcement technology is a synthesis of domestic and foreign related technology and combined with China's national conditions, and the launch of the field of hydraulic concrete anticorrosion reinforcement construction technology.

The technology has the following significant features:

1. can resist the climate cycle caused by dry and wet, hot and cold, freezing and thawing and other interactions, and water currents, ocean tides, wastewater, electrolytes and other persistent or intermittent corrosive effects, durability is excellent.

2. Because of the inertia of the fiberglass sleeve to the chemical reaction, it can resist all kinds of chemical agents, and it has strong resistance to acid and alkali, so it can cope with the corrosion of seawater.

3. Because it is not sensitive to water, it still has super strong and tight bonding force (bonding strength up to 2.5MPa) in underwater construction. Especially in the“underwater construction”, without the need to build cofferdams and expensive drainage equipment, is a set of time-saving, labor-saving, money-saving best anti-corrosion system.

4. underwater anti-dispersion grout and epoxy grout can penetrate into the cracks of the substrate, forming a rivet structure, better repair and reinforcement of the original structure.

Special Glass Fiber Sleeve:

Special Glass Fiber Sleeve is a functional new material made of synthetic resin and glass fiber by composite process. It is a thermosetting polymer material with the following characteristics:

Light weight and high strength: the relative density is between 1.5~2.0, only 1/4~1/5 of carbon steel, but the tensile strength is close to or even exceeds that of carbon steel, and the specific strength can be compared with that of high-grade alloy steel. Therefore, in aviation, rockets, spacecraft, high-pressure containers, and in other products that need to reduce the weight of the application, have excellent results. The tensile, flexural and compressive strengths of some epoxy FRPs can reach over 400 MPa.

Good corrosion resistance: GRP is a good corrosion-resistant material with good resistance to atmosphere, water, and general concentrations of acids, alkalis, salts, as well as a variety of oils and solvents. It has been applied to all aspects of chemical anti-corrosion, and is replacing carbon steel, stainless steel, wood, non-ferrous metals and so on.

Good electrical properties:It is an excellent insulating material , used to make insulators. High frequency can still protect the good dielectric properties. Microwave permeability is good, has been widely used in radomes.

Good thermal properties: GRP low thermal conductivity, room temperature for 1.25 ~ 1.67kJ / (m-h-K), only 1/100 ~ 1/1000 of the metal, is an excellent thermal insulation material. In the case of transient ultra-high temperature, it is the ideal thermal protection and ablation-resistant materials, which can protect the spacecraft in 2000 °C or more to withstand the high-speed airflow.

Good designability:

1 All kinds of structural products can be flexibly designed according to the needs to meet the requirements of use, which can make the products have a good integrity.

2 can fully select the material to meet the performance of the product, such as: can design a corrosion-resistant, high temperature resistance, the product has a particular direction of high strength, good dielectric properties, and so on.

Excellent craftsmanship:

1 According to the shape of the product, technical requirements, use and the number of flexible choice of molding process.

2 process is simple, can be molded once, the economic effect is outstanding, especially for complex shapes, not easy to form a small number of products, more prominent in its process superiority.

-p class="alignnone size-full wp-image-9296" src="https://www.fiberglassfiber.com/uploads/Fiberglass-Sleeve-Underwater-Corrosion-Reinforcement-Technology.jpg" alt="Fiberglass Sleeve Underwater Corrosion Reinforcement Technology" />