Helping To Upgrade Quality Bathrooms: A Successful Delivery Of Fiberglass Spray Up Roving

MENAFN - GetNews) Product: 2400tex Fiberglass Spray Up Roving

Usage: Bathtub manufacturing

Loading time: 2025/7/24

Loading quantity: 1150KGS)

Ship to: Mexico

Specification:

Glass type: E-Glass

Production process: Spray Up

Linear Density: 2400tex

Recently, we successfully delivered a pallet of fiberglass spray up roving for bathroom bathtub manufacturing to an important customer. The successful shipment of this high-quality material not only marks another milestone in our cooperation with the customer, but will also bring consumers stronger, more durable, and more aesthetically pleasing bathroom products.

Fiberglass spray up roving is a key raw material indispensable for modern bathtub manufacturing. With its excellent tensile strength, corrosion resistance and dimensional stability, it provides a strong backbone for bathtubs, ensuring impact resistance and long-lasting deformation during use. Through the jetting process, the glass fibers are evenly distributed on the surface of the mold and combine perfectly with the resin to form a dense and strong composite layer, resulting in a lightweight yet exceptionally strong bathtub.

Our fiberglass spray up roving are subject to strict quality control, from raw material selection to every step of the production process, to ensure that every batch of product meets industry-leading standards. We understand our customers' stringent performance requirements, so this spray up roving was optimized specifically for bathtub manufacturing, designed to provide excellent wetting and molding properties to help our customers increase productivity, reduce scrap, and ultimately produce high-quality bathtubs.

This shipment is not only a fulfillment of our commitment to our customers, but also a reflection of our dedication to advancing technology in the bath industry. We believe that this batch of fiberglass spray up roving will help our customer produce bathroom bathtubs that meet market demand and are well received by consumers. In the future, we will continue to plough into the field of high-performance materials, provide better quality products and more professional services to our global customers, and jointly create a better future for the sanitary ware industry.

Contact information:

Sales manager: Yolanda Xiong

Email: ...

Cell phone/wechat/whatsapp: 0086 13667923005





