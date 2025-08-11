Will The Charging Pile Be“Heatstroke” Under High Temperature Exposure? Liquid Cooling Black Technology Makes Charging More Secure This Summer

MENAFN - GetNews) When the hot weather bakes the road hot, are you worried about the floor mounted charging station will also“hit the strike” when charging your car? The traditionalis like using a small fan to fight against sauna days, and the charging power is high at high temperatures, and the temperature of theexceeds 60°C in minutes, triggering overheating protection to directly interrupt charging, which not only wastes time, but also damages the life of the device. But don't panic, the emergence of liquid cooling technology has completely rewritten the“survival rules” ofat high temperatures.







The liquid cooling system can be called the“portable air conditioner” of the ev charging station . It uses an aqueous solution of glycol with a large specific heat capacity and high boiling point as the coolant, with a circulation pump and a heat exchangerand pipelines, forming a closed circulation system. The circulation pump is like a“heart”, pushing coolant through a pipe full of cooling fins, close to heating components such as charging modules and cables, and quickly removing heat. After the high-temperature coolant flows into the heat exchanger, it completes the heat exchange with the outside world with the large surface area, and then goes to the“front line” after cooling, so that the temperature of the ev charger gun is steadily controlled within 45°C.







Compared with traditional air cooling, the heat dissipation efficiency of liquid cooling technology has soared dozens of times. After the introduction of liquid-cooled equipment at a super charging and swapping station in Wuhan, the charging efficiency increased by 9 times, achieving“5 minutes of charging and 300 kilometers of range”; Measured data shows that it takes 45 minutes to charge a traditional 60kW air-cooled electric car charging station to 80%, and a liquid-cooled electric car charger can replenish 300km of battery life in just 5 minutes, increasing efficiency by 83% and reducing energy consumption by more than 60%.







What's even more surprising is that the liquid-cooled electric vehicle charging pile not only has“deep internal strength”, but also comes with a number of“hidden skills”: the weight of the ev charging plug is reduced by nearly 50%, and girls can operate it with one hand without pressure; The fully enclosed design isolates external dust and water vapor, and the protection level reaches IP65; Operating noise is more than 20% lower than traditional air-cooled dc fast charging station , quiet and peace of mind.







However, liquid cooling technology is not a one-size-fits-all shield. Before use, remember to check whether the appearance is damaged, whether there is any coolant leakage, and do routine maintenance to keep this high-temperature charging peace of mind online.