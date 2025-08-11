Caterpillar Mini Excavator Carrier Roller 265-7675: Precise Fit, Peace Of Mind
✅ Comprehensive Model CompatibilityPrecisely fits Caterpillar mini excavators such as 304CCR, 305CCR, 305DCR, 305ECR, 305E2CR, 305.5DCR, 305.5ECR, and 305.5E2CR. Whether for daily maintenance or emergency replacement, it reliably gets the job done.
⚠️ Important Fitment ReminderThere are subtle differences in undercarriage parts among Caterpillar C, CR, and C CR series models. This carrier roller is only applicable to CCR series models! Be sure to carefully check your equipment's model suffix before ordering to avoid mismatches that could affect usage.
Transparent Parameters for Confident PurchasingKey specifications clearly marked:
Roller Body Size: 4 3/4 inches
Overall Length: 7 1/8 inches
Shaft Diameter: 1 3/16 inches
A straight-shaft version is also available. Choose flexibly based on actual working conditions and installation requirements to ensure a perfect fit.
Quality Assurance for Durability & EaseManufactured strictly to original specifications, with rigorous checks from material to craftsmanship. Equipped with a high-quality sealing design, it effectively blocks dust and debris, extending service life. As a direct replacement part, installation is simple and hassle-free-no complex debugging needed, getting your equipment back to efficient operation quickly.
Whether you're a construction team manager, equipment repair technician, or individual machine owner, this 265-7675 carrier roller is a reliable choice to boost your equipment's maintenance efficiency. Click the link below for details, or contact customer service for one-on-one fitment confirmation-making parts purchasing more worry-free!
