More Than A Cake: SINOFN Launched PKU Health Care Activities

For most families, a birthday cake is a simple joy. But for a child with Phenylketonuria (PKU), it represents a significant challenge. PKU is a rare inherited metabolic disorder where the body cannot process an amino acid called phenylalanine, found in most high-protein foods. A strict, lifelong low-protein diet is essential for their health and development.

This is a challenge that Mrs. GuoHong Liu, the founder of SINOFN, deeply understands. Driven by a passion to support children with rare diseases, she launched a special initiative in 2017 to bring moments of normal childhood joy to these incredible kids.

What is the PKU Health Care Activities Program?

Launched by the SINOFN Group in 2017, the PKU Health Care Activities is a heartfelt initiative dedicated to supporting children and families affected by Phenylketonuria. It's more than a program; it's a community.

Every month, SINOFN opens its headquarters to host a special birthday celebration. Children with PKU and their families are invited to a warm, welcoming gathering. The highlight of the day is a beautiful birthday cake, enjoyed by everyone, baked with a very special ingredient: SINOFN's own specially formulated low-protein flour. For these children, it's a rare and treasured opportunity to enjoy a delicious piece of cake without compromising their health.

Rooted in an Ethical Mission

This initiative is a direct reflection of SINOFN's core philosophy. As founder Mrs. GuoHong Liu famously stated, "Real compliance begins with ethical R&D - not factory audits."

This belief drives everything we do. Our commitment isn't just about manufacturing supplements; it's about solving real-world health challenges with integrity and compassion. The development of our specialized PKU foods and low-protein flour was born from this principle-to create safe, effective, and accessible nutritional solutions for those who need them most. The monthly celebrations are a living example of this mission in action.

A Message of Gratitude

The impact of these gatherings is best told through the words of the families we serve. We were deeply moved to receive this letter from a mother in July 2025:

“Dear Mrs. Liu and the SINOFN team,

Thank you is not enough to express our gratitude. Seeing my son's face light up as he ate his first-ever slice of 'real' birthday cake is a memory I will cherish forever. Your monthly gatherings have given us more than just safe food; they have given us a community. Knowing we are not alone on this PKU journey means the world to us. Thank you for your kindness and for making our children feel so special.

With heartfelt thanks, A PKU Mother”

A Call to the Community

SINOFN's PKU Health Care Activities is just the beginning. The journey for families with PKU is long, and they need a network of support. We call upon the wider community-healthcare professionals, educators, and neighbors-to unite with us. Let's work together to raise awareness, provide support, and address the unique challenges faced by those impacted by PKU.

Together, we can ensure that every child with PKU has the chance to grow up healthy, happy, and thriving.