In the realm of rare diseases, few stories resonate as deeply as that of Mrs. GuoHong Liu, the founder of SINOFN Group. Her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with special dietary needs, particularly those affected by Phenylketonuria (PKU), has positioned her as a beacon of hope in a challenging landscape.

.The Spark of Inspiration

Mrs. Liu's journey began in 2013 when she watched a heart-wrenching television broadcast titled "Angels Who Don't Eat the Food of the Mortal World." The program shared the struggles of a little girl suffering from PKU, whose family faced the crushing burden of affording specialized, imported medical foods essential for her survival. This poignant story ignited a passion within Mrs. Liu and prompted her to envision a solution that could bridge the gap between affordability and necessity.

.A Mission Fueled by Compassion

Graduating from the Department of Clinical Medicine in 1985, Mrs. Liu carried her medical expertise into the world of research and development. She recognized that every individual has unique nutritional needs, especially during critical stages of health. With a team at her side, Mrs. Liu forged a partnership with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to innovate low-protein foods tailored specifically for PKU patients.

The outcome was revolutionary. In 2017, SINOFN launched its low-protein rice, transforming the dietary landscape for PKU families. Priced at a fraction of imported alternatives, it allowed these children to enjoy meals that were not only nutritious but also delicious, establishing a new standard in special foods.

.Overcoming Challenges

The path was fraught with difficulties; with fewer than 50,000 PKU patients in need of specialized diets, the market was small, and potential profit margins were limited. Yet, Mrs. Liu viewed this as a responsibility rather than a hindrance. Her vision was clear: to leverage technology and compassion to create an oasis of health for families burdened by rare diseases.

Thanks to innovative techniques, such as biological fermentation and enzymatic hydrolysis, the SINOFN Group developed a product line that expanded beyond rice to include dumpling dough and steamed bun flour, further bridging the gap between ordinary and special dietary foods.

.Empowering Communities and Creating Jobs

Under Mrs. Liu's leadership, SINOFN Group has become synonymous with hope and innovation. The company invests heavily in R&D, committing 10% of its sales to the development of groundbreaking products, including those aimed at cancer patients and other individuals requiring specialized nutrition. This aspect of the company not only addresses a crucial health need but also generates jobs, creating a ripple effect of social value.

In a heartfelt initiative, the PKU Health Care Action sends low-protein chiffon cakes to PKU children across the country every month, allowing them to celebrate their birthdays just like any other child. This thoughtful gesture showcases Mrs. Liu's belief in the importance of compassion and community support in transforming lives.

.A Vision for the Future

Even as Mrs. Liu approaches retirement age, her dedication remains unshakable. She continues to lead SINOFN Group with a steadfast belief that technological innovation is the lifeblood of the company. Under her guidance, SINOFN seeks to be at the forefront of medical food development, ensuring that no family feels the weight of unaffordable dietary restrictions.

Mrs. GuoHong Liu's story is a testament to the impactful confluence of technology, compassion, and social responsibility. As we look to the future, the SINOFN Group stands ready to illuminate the lives of those who need it most, extending a blue sky of hope for patients facing the challenges of rare diseases like PKU.

