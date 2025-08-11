Wall Street Eyes: EQ, PRSO, WLGS, ENTO, GIBO Stocks Lead Sub-$1 Surge

The sub-$1 market is heating up with several high-profile moves in biotech, tech, and AI-driven media as investors chase high-volume breakouts and milestone-driven catalysts.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) – Financing to Fuel Pipeline Growthafter securing a $50 million financing package to advance EQ504, a novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The deal, led by ADAR1 Capital Management and Janus Henderson Investors, delivers $30 million upfront at $0.57 per share, with an additional $20 million tied to clinical trial initiation and share price milestones. Phase 1 trials are expected to start mid-2026, with data roughly six months later.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) – Q2 Financials After the Bellfollowing 100% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2024 and 71.6% gross margins. The company's mmWave segment already surpassed 2024's total in Q1 2025, underscored by a $3.6M order from a top-tier Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) provider , signaling momentum beyond inventory corrections.

Wang & Lee Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) – Construction Tech & Design Boom WLGS rocketed +39.1% to $0.0637 on 278.6M shares traded. The company provides contract engineering and outfitting services across low-voltage electrical systems, MVAC, fire safety, and water supply systems.

Entero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTO) – Capital Raise for GI Disease Pipeline ENTO surged +101.5% to $0.7353 after announcing a $3M private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The funds will advance its targeted, non-systemic GI therapies.

GIBO Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GIBO) – AI Monetization Platform Expands Reach GIBO rose +9.1% to $0.0407 on 132.9M shares traded following news of a successful GIBO Click trial with CoolShort , a fast-growing interactive short-drama platform serving North America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. The monetization logic supports flexible revenue streams including IAP, IAA, and subscriptions.

With fresh capital raises, high-profile contracts, and explosive trading volumes, these under-$1 names are proving that the penny stock space remains a hotbed for rapid percentage gains. Traders eyeing biotech milestones, tech adoption curves, and volume-driven breakouts will want to keep these tickers on watch.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.