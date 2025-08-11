Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare inherited disorder that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. PKU is caused by a change in the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene, which helps create the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine. Managing PKU means carefully controlling phenylalanine intake through diet.

A Founder's Heart: GuoHong Liu's Journey to SINOFN

Imagine a world where the very food you need to survive is a constant challenge, both to find and to afford. This was the reality for many children with Phenylketetonuria (PKU), a genetic condition that requires a very special diet. Mrs. GuoHong Liu, the visionary founder of SINOFN , saw this struggle firsthand during her clinical work. Her heart ached for these families, witnessing the immense financial burden and the daily difficulties of managing such a strict diet.

This profound empathy became the driving force behind SINOFN. In 2012, Mrs. Liu embarked on a mission: to create affordable, science-backed PKU foods that could truly make a difference in the lives of patients. Her dedication was infectious, attracting like-minded investors who believed in her vision. What started as a focused effort to help the PKU community soon blossomed. SINOFN expanded its reach, venturing into Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP), clinical nutrition, and even nutraceuticals.

But for Mrs. Liu, success isn't just about business growth. It's about giving back. A significant portion of SINOFN's revenues is dedicated to initiatives that make PKU care more accessible. The company even built a state-of-the-art R&D center in Tianjin, in partnership with the prestigious Chinese Academy of Sciences, to ensure that their products are always at the forefront of scientific innovation.

As Mrs. Liu beautifully puts it, "We measure success not just in revenue, but in lives improved through accessible science." This philosophy is at the core of everything SINOFN does, transforming the daily lives of PKU patients and their families.

SINOFN's Commitment to PKU Nutrition

SINOFN Health Co., Ltd. is the dedicated manufacturing division of the SINOFN Group, a national high-tech enterprise established in 2012. Located in Shanghai, SINOFN Health focuses on providing premium, science-driven contract manufacturing services globally.

SINOFN Health offers a range of PKU-Foods for people with Phenylketonuria , which are classified as Foods for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP). These aren't your average dietary supplements; they are meticulously formulated to meet the unique dietary needs of individuals with specific health challenges, including metabolic disorders like PKU. FSMPs provide essential nutrients in a form that's easier to digest, absorb, and metabolize, and they are typically prescribed or recommended by healthcare professionals .

What makes SINOFN's PKU foods so special?



Patented Biological Deproteinization Technology: This innovative technology is used in processing whole-grain rice. It ensures that the rice retains its natural structure and nutritional benefits while meeting the low-protein requirements of a PKU diet. This means you can enjoy the goodness of whole grains without compromising your dietary needs.

Delicious Taste and Aroma: Despite the specialized processing, SINOFN's FSMP products, particularly their rice, maintain the taste and aroma of regular rice. This is a huge win for patients, ensuring that adhering to a medical diet doesn't mean sacrificing flavor. Versatile in the Kitchen: These products are incredibly versatile, allowing you to create a wide variety of dishes. This means more diverse and satisfying meals, which can significantly improve your quality of life when dealing with limited food choices .

Understanding SINOFN's PKU Food Options:

SINOFN offers different specifications to cater to individual needs:



Low Protein Powder A: This powder has a phenylalanine content of no more than 40mg/100g. It's made with ingredients like gluten-free wheat starch, pregelatinized starch, whole wheat flour, fructooligosaccharides, and oat fiber .

Low Protein Powder B: With an even lower phenylalanine content of no more than 20mg/100g, this powder includes gluten-free wheat starch, pregelatinized starch, fructooligosaccharides, oat fiber, pumpkin powder, and glucoamylase .

Low Protein Rice: This rice has a phenylalanine content of no more than 20mg/100g. Its ingredients include rice starch, corn starch, and gluten-free wheat starch . Low Protein Remade Rice: This option boasts a phenylalanine content that is "Not Detected," offering an extremely low phenylalanine choice .

For more information and to explore their full range of products, you can visit SINOFN's PKU food product page .