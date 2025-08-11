Mold Release Agents Market Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Outlook, Future Scope And Demand Driver To 2029 Expert Review
Mold Release Agents Market is estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Rising demand of mold release agents from a variety of applications is leading the market. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to expand the mold release agents market . The need for reliable mold release agents is further highlighted by the shift towards prefabricated and modular construction techniques.
Global Mold Release Agents Market Dynamics
Driver: Expanding Automotive and Construction Sectors
The automotive industry remains a backbone of modern economies, fueling innovation, job creation, and overall growth. Rising urbanization, population growth, and higher disposable incomes are boosting global vehicle demand, pushing manufacturers to optimize productivity and efficiency. Mold release agents are essential for producing complex automotive components with precision, reducing defects, and improving process efficiency. Similarly, in the construction sector, growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is driving the need for eco-friendly mold release agents that minimize waste, reduce environmental impact, and meet green building standards.
Download PDF Brochure:
Restraint: Stringent Regulations on Solvent-Based Products
Solvent-based mold release agents often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that contribute to air pollution, ozone layer depletion, and respiratory health issues. Certain solvents, such as chlorinated compounds, pose long-term environmental and health risks, prompting strict regulatory actions worldwide. While specific regulations vary by region, their core objective is to safeguard health and the environment by reducing pollution. To remain competitive, manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable alternatives and proactive compliance measures to meet evolving standards.
Opportunity: Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Markets
Emerging economies present significant growth potential, fueled by rapid expansion in manufacturing, transportation, and construction. As modernization accelerates, the demand for durable, high-performance mold release agents is expected to rise sharply across various applications. By understanding the unique market dynamics and requirements of these regions, manufacturers can strategically position themselves to capture opportunities and contribute to global infrastructure advancement.
Challenge: Volatile Raw Material Prices
The surge in demand for molded products, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven up raw material prices in the mold release agents market. This price volatility poses a persistent challenge for market players, impacting production costs and profit margins.
Based on type, the mold release agents market is segmented as water-based mold release agents, solvent-based mold release agents, and other mold release agents. Water-based mold release agents were the largest segment in global mold release agents market, in terms of value, in 2023. It is also estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because water-based mold release agents are environmentally friendly with low or no volatile organic compound (VOC) content.
Get a Sample Copy of This Report:
Based on application, the mold release agents market is segmented as die-casting, PU molding, plastic molding, concrete, composite molding, rubber molding, wood composite & panel pressing and, and other applications. Die-casting is estimated to be the largest application for mold release agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The dominance is due to the huge demand for metals such as aluminum, zinc, and magnesium, globally. The demand for metal casting drives the demand for mold release agents.
Based on region, Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest growing market for mold release agents. Asia Pacific's dominance in the mold release agents market is due to its robust economic growth, increasing population, rapid industrialization rising disposable incomes, and favorable government regulations. Moreover, densely populated countries such as China and India experience high demand across various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and construction. Thus, the demand for metalworking fluids is high in Asia Pacific region. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2024 to 2029.
Mold Release Agents Companies
The mold release agents market is growing, with major players playing a vital role in developing new and advanced products. Freudenberg Group (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd (UK), McGee Industries, Inc. (US), Miller-Stephenson, Inc. (US), are key players in the mold release agents market. To solidify their place in the mold release agents market, these companies have embraced a variety of growth tactics like expansions, acquisitions, and new product launches.
FREUDENBERG GROUP
Freudenberg Group is involved in the development and marketing of seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals and medical products. The company operates its business into ten segments, namely automotive OEMs, final users, mechanical and plant engineering, construction, spare parts business, textile and apparel, medicine and pharmaceuticals, energy and water, chemical, and other industry sectors. The company offers mold release agents through the chemical segment under its subsidiary, Chem-Trend L.P. The company has a global presence in 60 countries worldwide in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific.
Inquire Before Buying:
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Daikin Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of air conditioning systems and specialty chemicals, with its headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. The company offers air conditioning equipment for domestic, commercial, industrial, and supermarket applications, among others. The company has also performed forward integration and manufactured various types of refrigeration and air conditioning systems to create synergy. The company has 70 production bases in 140 countries in Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment