Ontario Raises Minimum Wage To $17.60 Per Hour Starting October 1, 2025

Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise once again, with the provincial government announcing a new general rate of $17.60 per hour, effective October 1, 2025. The 40-cent increase from the current $17.20 rate reflects a 2.33% adjustment, tied directly to the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI), and is part of the province's ongoing effort to ensure wages keep pace with rising living costs.

The change marks the third consecutive year Ontario has raised its general minimum wage to align with inflation. This automatic indexing, introduced in 2022, is designed to protect low-income workers from the mounting pressures of housing, food, and utility costs across the province.

Breakdown of the New Wage Rates

The new $17.60 general minimum wage will apply to most workers in Ontario, including retail, hospitality, and factory employees. For a full-time employee working 40 hours per week, this translates to an additional $832 annually, offering modest relief amid economic challenges.

But the increase doesn't stop there. The update also includes changes to special minimum wage categories, each tailored to distinct worker groups:

Students under 18 working part-time (28 hours or fewer during school or during breaks) will see their minimum wage rise to $16.60 per hour, up from $16.20.

Homeworkers, defined as employees performing paid work from their residence, will earn $19.35 per hour, an increase from $18.90. This applies to a range of roles, including sewing, telemarketing, digital work, and more.

Hunting, fishing, and wilderness guides, who are paid on a daily block basis, will receive:



$88.05 per day for less than 5 consecutive hours (up from $86) $176.15 per day for 5 or more hours, consecutive or not (up from $172.05)

These adjustments highlight Ontario's recognition of diverse working arrangements, especially as remote work and gig-based employment continue to grow.

Context and Criticism: Is It Enough?

While the increase offers some financial reprieve, advocacy groups argue it still falls short of a true“living wage”-the amount a worker needs to earn to afford basic needs without financial stress. According to Ontario Living Wage Network data released in November 2024, the average living wage across the province's 10 major regions is $21.66 per hour, with the Greater Toronto Area reaching $26.00.

That means the new $17.60 minimum wage remains $3.84 below the provincial living wage average and $8.40 below the GTA benchmark. In high-cost cities, workers earning minimum wage may still face difficulties covering essentials such as rent, groceries, transportation, and childcare.

A full-time worker earning $17.60 per hour grosses about $2,851 per month, before deductions. In the GTA, where average rent often exceeds $2,000, this leaves little room for other expenses. Critics argue that a bolder increase (closer to $20 or $21 per hour) is necessary to close the gap and meaningfully reduce poverty.

Regional Living Wage Comparison (2024)