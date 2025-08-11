British Columbia Jobs That Pay Over $50 An Hour
British Columbia (B.C.) continues to lead Canada in offering some of the highest-paying and in-demand jobs across diverse sectors, with many positions offering median hourly wages of over $50. For newcomers and permanent residents planning their careers, understanding the province's labour market outlook is important, especially as B.C. prepares for nearly 1 million job openings by 2033.
This list by Immigration News Canada highlights jobs across seven economic regions in B.C., based on current data from the British Columbia Labour Market Outlook 2023. These include:
-
Coast and Vancouver Islands
Mainland/Southwest
Thompson-Okanagan
Northeast
North Coast and Nechako
Kootenay
Cariboo
The provincial government uses four key indicators to determine which roles are in demand: number of job openings, ease of employment now and in the future, unemployment rates, and current median wages.
Here are some high-paying and high-opportunity occupations that offer a median wage above $50/hour and are projected to remain in demand over the next decade:
Top In-Demand Jobs in B.C. Paying $50+/HourSpecialists in Surgery (NOC 31101)
-
Median Wage: $228.76/hour
Job Openings by 2033: 760
Education: University degree
Occupational Interest: Investigative
-
Median Wage: $199.36/hour
Job Openings: 190
Education: University degree
Occupational Interest: Enterprising
-
Median Wage: $114.62/hour
Job Openings: 3,640
-
Median Wage: $68.78/hour
Job Openings: 430
Education: Diploma or Apprenticeship (2+ years)
-
Median Wage: $60.00/hour
Job Openings: 2,460
-
Median Wage: $60.00/hour
Job Openings: 570
-
Median Wage: $53.85/hour
Job Openings: 1,590
-
Median Wage: $53.84/hour
Job Openings: 12,330
-
Median Wage: $52.85/hour
Job Openings: 4,010
-
Median Wage: $56.41/hour
Job Openings: 3,370
These jobs span health care, tech, public administration, and engineering. These sectors are critical to B.C.'s economic growth and development.
What Makes These Jobs a Smart Choice?
The minimum wage in B.C. is $17.40/hour, the highest in Canada as of June 1, 2024. However, the jobs listed above offer wages 3x higher than this benchmark, making them highly attractive for skilled immigrants looking for stability and growth.
With an unemployment rate of 5.2%, B.C. currently enjoys the lowest jobless rate in Canada, well below the national average of 6.4% and Ontario's 7%. This favourable job environment signals strong opportunities for both newcomers and Canadians.
Labour Market Outlook to 2033
According to the B.C. Labour Market Outlook 2023:
-
998,000 job openings are projected between 2023 and 2033
65% of these openings will replace retiring workers
Average annual job openings will represent 3.4% of total employment
Most jobs will require post-secondary education or training
This provides a roadmap for immigrants planning education or certification in Canada. Knowing which occupations offer strong wages and future demand can help applicants target provincial nomination programs (PNPs) more strategically.
What Immigrants Should Keep in Mind
Credential recognition remains a key hurdle, especially in regulated professions like medicine, law, and engineering. Many roles will require:
-
Canadian certification or licensing
Language proficiency in English
Industry experience and networking
However, sectors like tech and engineering are increasingly open to foreign-trained professionals, especially as companies face skill shortages.
Key Takeaway
British Columbia's high-paying jobs reflect both the province's economic strength and its need for skilled talent. From healthcare and public safety to engineering and IT, immigrants with the right qualifications can access some of the most lucrative career paths in Canada.
To support your journey, regularly check programs like the B.C. Provincial Nominee Program (BCPNP) and review the NOC codes tied to in-demand jobs. By aligning your experience and training with the roles outlined above, you improve your chances of success in Canada's competitive but rewarding labour market.
For more updates on Canadian immigration, jobs, and policies, visit Immigration News Canada and stay updated on the latest news.
