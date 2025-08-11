British Columbia Jobs That Pay Over $50 An Hour

British Columbia (B.C.) continues to lead Canada in offering some of the highest-paying and in-demand jobs across diverse sectors, with many positions offering median hourly wages of over $50. For newcomers and permanent residents planning their careers, understanding the province's labour market outlook is important, especially as B.C. prepares for nearly 1 million job openings by 2033.

This list by Immigration News Canada highlights jobs across seven economic regions in B.C., based on current data from the British Columbia Labour Market Outlook 2023. These include:



Coast and Vancouver Islands

Mainland/Southwest

Thompson-Okanagan

Northeast

North Coast and Nechako

Kootenay Cariboo

The provincial government uses four key indicators to determine which roles are in demand: number of job openings, ease of employment now and in the future, unemployment rates, and current median wages.

Here are some high-paying and high-opportunity occupations that offer a median wage above $50/hour and are projected to remain in demand over the next decade:

Top In-Demand Jobs in B.C. Paying $50+/Hour



Median Wage: $228.76/hour

Job Openings by 2033: 760

Education: University degree Occupational Interest: Investigative



Median Wage: $199.36/hour

Job Openings: 190

Education: University degree Occupational Interest: Enterprising



Median Wage: $114.62/hour Job Openings: 3,640



Median Wage: $68.78/hour

Job Openings: 430 Education: Diploma or Apprenticeship (2+ years)



Median Wage: $60.00/hour Job Openings: 2,460



Median Wage: $60.00/hour Job Openings: 570



Median Wage: $53.85/hour Job Openings: 1,590



Median Wage: $53.84/hour Job Openings: 12,330



Median Wage: $52.85/hour Job Openings: 4,010





Median Wage: $56.41/hour Job Openings: 3,370

These jobs span health care, tech, public administration, and engineering. These sectors are critical to B.C.'s economic growth and development.

What Makes These Jobs a Smart Choice?

The minimum wage in B.C. is $17.40/hour, the highest in Canada as of June 1, 2024. However, the jobs listed above offer wages 3x higher than this benchmark, making them highly attractive for skilled immigrants looking for stability and growth.

With an unemployment rate of 5.2%, B.C. currently enjoys the lowest jobless rate in Canada, well below the national average of 6.4% and Ontario's 7%. This favourable job environment signals strong opportunities for both newcomers and Canadians.

Labour Market Outlook to 2033

According to the B.C. Labour Market Outlook 2023:



998,000 job openings are projected between 2023 and 2033

65% of these openings will replace retiring workers

Average annual job openings will represent 3.4% of total employment Most jobs will require post-secondary education or training

This provides a roadmap for immigrants planning education or certification in Canada. Knowing which occupations offer strong wages and future demand can help applicants target provincial nomination programs (PNPs) more strategically.

What Immigrants Should Keep in Mind

Credential recognition remains a key hurdle, especially in regulated professions like medicine, law, and engineering. Many roles will require:



Canadian certification or licensing

Language proficiency in English Industry experience and networking

However, sectors like tech and engineering are increasingly open to foreign-trained professionals, especially as companies face skill shortages.

Key Takeaway

British Columbia's high-paying jobs reflect both the province's economic strength and its need for skilled talent. From healthcare and public safety to engineering and IT, immigrants with the right qualifications can access some of the most lucrative career paths in Canada.

To support your journey, regularly check programs like the B.C. Provincial Nominee Program (BCPNP) and review the NOC codes tied to in-demand jobs. By aligning your experience and training with the roles outlined above, you improve your chances of success in Canada's competitive but rewarding labour market.

For more updates on Canadian immigration, jobs, and policies, visit Immigration News Canada and stay updated on the latest news.