Free Classifieds Platform Ok Launches Globally To Tackle Soaring US Living Costs

MENAFN - GetNews) With more than half of Americans cutting essential spending due to persistent inflation, the global debut of ok offers a timely solution. This AI-powered classifieds platform launches across four continents with free listings, directly addressing systemic pain points: the average $500 recruitment fees per hire on legacy job boards, and 12-15% seller commissions on major resale platforms.

The platform features the following categories: secondhand trading, job recruitment, housing rentals/sales, vehicles, local services, and community boards. It is now available in nine countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, while 100% free-no listing fees, no agent commissions.

"We built this to make life more convenient and fulfilling for everyone," states the founding team.

Democratizing Recruitment

For both employers and job seekers, ok streamlines connections through fee-free access, direct messaging, and AI matching tools. The platform eliminates pay-to-post barriers, significantly reducing burdens for small businesses-saving them hundreds or even thousands of dollars per hire. Its AI system connects millions of global users across sectors, from warehouse staff to financial analysts, by intelligently matching candidates with employers to streamline the hiring process. Ok also prioritizes direct communication, offering efficient online communication tools between job seekers and recruiters. Multilingual support serves immigrant communities, while GDPR-compliant data protection safeguards privacy.

Sustainable Resale Ecosystem

"Secondhand trading should promote resource circulation and affordable living-not extract fees," emphasizes the team. Unlike competitors charging 12-15% commissions, ok enables 100% seller proceeds retention, empowering everyone to monetize idle items effortlessly. Users can filter listings by category, location, and price to find everything from kitchen gadgets to rare vintage collectibles near their homes. And of course, transaction safety is guaranteed-its escrow system secures every transaction you make on the platform.

Trustworthy Auto Marketplace

In the used cars market, ok helps buyers avoid common pitfalls. The vehicle section integrates third-party history reports for most listings, with a seller verification system that screens dealers and private sellers. "You avoid the negotiation games traditional dealers play," notes the website's automotive analyst.

Ok uses its AI recommending model to give everyone tailored suggestions based on budget and usage patterns, from affordable commuter cars to family vehicles.

Housing Without Hidden Costs

Finding a home is often stressful, but ok eases the process with direct landlord connections, video tours, and extensive listings-making it more affordable, convenient, and faster. Recent graduates hunting studios or relocating families searching for garden homes benefit from ok's diverse inventory. Direct landlord-tenant communication circumvents broker fees (averaging over $2,000 for renters), while video tours enable remote property evaluations across whole America.

"When fees disappear, opportunity democratizes," states the founding team. "Ok empowers smarter living by making your daily life more affordable and convenient."