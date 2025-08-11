NCPA Announces: Free Membership Without Physiotherapy Degree Requirement

MENAFN - GetNews)



Designed to broaden access to specialized knowledge and skills in cosmetic physiotherapy, this initiative opens new doors for doctors, assistants, technicians, nurses, entrepreneurs, and even those simply passionate about the field. Membership in NCPA, combined with studying resources like the books authored by Dr. Reza Ghalamghash , can help professionals and entrepreneurs significantly increase their income by applying innovative techniques.

Dr. Reza Ghalamghash , a neurocosmetics specialist and founder of PhysioCosmetic , stated,“Removing the physiotherapy degree requirement is a major step toward democratizing education and empowering individuals in the beauty and wellness industry. By joining NCPA and studying specialized books, individuals can acquire the skills needed for professional and financial growth.”

Premium Doctors , a key supporter of this initiative, emphasized that membership in NCPA and utilizing its educational resources, including the books Dr. Face: Healing, Sculpting, Enhancing, Rebuilding, Empowering, Dr. Slim: Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Holistic, and Functional Techniques, and Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide, can enable doctors, technicians, and entrepreneurs to quadruple their income by offering advanced services. These books, published on Amazon, provide scientific and practical strategies for enhancing beauty, wellness, and professional empowerment.

To encourage broader participation, NCPA has announced a one-month free membership for all interested individuals, including doctors, assistants, technicians, nurses, entrepreneurs, physiotherapists, and non-professional enthusiasts of physiotherapy. This unique opportunity grants access to online courses, practical workshops, and networking with leading experts, paving the way for increased income and professional success.

Dr. Ghalamghash added,“Cosmetic physiotherapy is not just about enhancing appearance; it's about empowering individuals to achieve financial and professional success. The books Dr. Face, Dr. Slim, and Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide offer a roadmap to these goals, and NCPA membership makes this journey smoother.”

With global demand for non-invasive beauty methods on the rise, NCPA aims to attract more individuals to this field through this new policy. These books serve as comprehensive resources for professionals and enthusiasts, providing the tools needed to deliver high-quality services and boost income.

NCPA and Premium Doctors hope that this initiative, alongside accessible educational resources, will pave the way for a new generation of professionals and entrepreneurs in cosmetic physiotherapy, promoting safe, scientific, and profitable approaches.

For more information about NCPA's free membership (, the books Dr. Face: Healing, Sculpting, Enhancing, Rebuilding, Empowering (, Dr. Slim: Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Holistic, and Functional Techniques (, Cosmetic Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide (, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Reza Ghalamghash, please contact the Premium Doctors team via their official website at