403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Siegwerk Strengthens Its Coating Business By Acquiring Chemicals Producer Allinova
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siegburg, Germany, and Hengelo, The Netherlands, August 11, 2025: Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, one of the leading international suppliers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has signed a contract to purchase Allinova, a specialty chemicals company with exceptional coating expertise located in Hengelo, the Netherlands. The company has a high technical competence especially in the formulation and production of water-based dispersions. With a globally established product portfolio ranging from polymer dispersions to wax emulsions and adhesives, this is an excellent addition to Siegwerk's portfolio of packaging coatings.
“Allinova's solutions fit perfectly into our product portfolio and accelerate our mission to provide innovative and sustainable coating solutions for the global packaging market,” says Gilles Le Moigne, Business Head of Circular Economy Coatings (CEC) at Siegwerk.“The acquisition will enable us to combine Allinova's technical capabilities and expertise with our global reach and in-depth market knowledge.” This represents a significant milestone in Siegwerk's global growth strategy, extending its proven expertise beyond converters into papermill and film manufacturing operations. By integrating Allinova's high-performance coating technologies and deep technical knowledge, Siegwerk is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced, application-specific solutions that meet the evolving demands of these industries.
“We are delighted to have found a great partner and new shareholder for Allinova. Siegwerk will integrate our expertise into a significantly larger organization, thus advancing our products in the global market,” says Gijs Elfrink, founder and owner of Allinova. After its founding in 2005, the company initially focused on the development and sale of flame retardants and wax emulsions. With Bob Horsthuis joining as the second owner in 2016, business development was further accelerated and Allinova's product portfolio has been expanded over the last decade into a mature mix of high-quality dispersions and wax emulsions for packaging, but also other products such as flame retardants, repellents, crosslinkers, and other specialties. Following the completion of the acquisition, Gijs Elfrink and Bob Horsthuis will continue to remain part of the team.
In April 2024, Siegwerk established a new global business unit dedicated to functional coatings for the realization of sustainable packaging innovations in line with a Circular Economy.“By acquiring Allinova, Siegwerk is doubling down on our global expertise in the area of functional coatings and therefore strengthening our position to serve our customers even better as an enabler of circular packaging solutions across all applications and technologies,” explains Nicolas Wiedmann, CEO of Siegwerk. Today, the CEC unit serves as a cross-divisional hub of excellence for circular solutions, adding specialized functional coating technologies to the company's conventional coating offerings.“With the acquisition of Allinova, we are now further expanding this technological expertise in the field of functional coatings, paving the way for even more packaging innovations in the future,” adds Wiedmann.
The latest acquisition follows other strategic investments that Siegwerk has already completed during recent years to strengthen its position as a full-range provider of inks and coatings for the packaging market. In 2022, Siegwerk acquired La Sorgente, one of the most important ink suppliers for flexographic printing in Italy - especially for flexible packaging as well as paper and board applications. Through these and other acquisitions, Siegwerk has made targeted investments that have enabled the company to expand its global footprint and enhance its core business in packaging printing.
Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details.
About Allinova
Allinova is a globally recognized leader in innovative water-based coating products with a strategic focus on Europe and Asia. The company specializes in serving diverse industries, including paper, non-woven, packaging, and coatings. With an unprecedented passion for innovation and a focus on customer satisfaction, Allinova is steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of clients around the world.
About Siegwerk
Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a seventh-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto“rethINK packaging”, we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world.
“Allinova's solutions fit perfectly into our product portfolio and accelerate our mission to provide innovative and sustainable coating solutions for the global packaging market,” says Gilles Le Moigne, Business Head of Circular Economy Coatings (CEC) at Siegwerk.“The acquisition will enable us to combine Allinova's technical capabilities and expertise with our global reach and in-depth market knowledge.” This represents a significant milestone in Siegwerk's global growth strategy, extending its proven expertise beyond converters into papermill and film manufacturing operations. By integrating Allinova's high-performance coating technologies and deep technical knowledge, Siegwerk is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced, application-specific solutions that meet the evolving demands of these industries.
“We are delighted to have found a great partner and new shareholder for Allinova. Siegwerk will integrate our expertise into a significantly larger organization, thus advancing our products in the global market,” says Gijs Elfrink, founder and owner of Allinova. After its founding in 2005, the company initially focused on the development and sale of flame retardants and wax emulsions. With Bob Horsthuis joining as the second owner in 2016, business development was further accelerated and Allinova's product portfolio has been expanded over the last decade into a mature mix of high-quality dispersions and wax emulsions for packaging, but also other products such as flame retardants, repellents, crosslinkers, and other specialties. Following the completion of the acquisition, Gijs Elfrink and Bob Horsthuis will continue to remain part of the team.
In April 2024, Siegwerk established a new global business unit dedicated to functional coatings for the realization of sustainable packaging innovations in line with a Circular Economy.“By acquiring Allinova, Siegwerk is doubling down on our global expertise in the area of functional coatings and therefore strengthening our position to serve our customers even better as an enabler of circular packaging solutions across all applications and technologies,” explains Nicolas Wiedmann, CEO of Siegwerk. Today, the CEC unit serves as a cross-divisional hub of excellence for circular solutions, adding specialized functional coating technologies to the company's conventional coating offerings.“With the acquisition of Allinova, we are now further expanding this technological expertise in the field of functional coatings, paving the way for even more packaging innovations in the future,” adds Wiedmann.
The latest acquisition follows other strategic investments that Siegwerk has already completed during recent years to strengthen its position as a full-range provider of inks and coatings for the packaging market. In 2022, Siegwerk acquired La Sorgente, one of the most important ink suppliers for flexographic printing in Italy - especially for flexible packaging as well as paper and board applications. Through these and other acquisitions, Siegwerk has made targeted investments that have enabled the company to expand its global footprint and enhance its core business in packaging printing.
Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details.
About Allinova
Allinova is a globally recognized leader in innovative water-based coating products with a strategic focus on Europe and Asia. The company specializes in serving diverse industries, including paper, non-woven, packaging, and coatings. With an unprecedented passion for innovation and a focus on customer satisfaction, Allinova is steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of clients around the world.
About Siegwerk
Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a seventh-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto“rethINK packaging”, we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment