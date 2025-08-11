403
Govt. Of Karnataka Announces 28Th Edition Of Bengaluru Tech Summit To Be Held At BIEC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bengaluru, 11 August, 2025: Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and RDPR, Government of Karnataka, announced the 28th edition of Asia's largest Technology Show, Bengaluru Tech Summit, at a Press Conference held in Bengaluru today. Scheduled from 18-20 November 2025, BTS 2025 will once again position Bengaluru at the forefront of global tech innovation & collaboration.
To meet the growing scale and demand of the event, BTS 2025 will, for the first time, be hosted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a purpose-built, eco-conscious venue featuring world-class infrastructure, expansive exhibition halls, cutting-edge conference facilities and seamless connectivity via Namma Metro. This new home marks a bold leap in scale and ambition for BTS.
The summit is expected to bring together over 1,00,000 attendees, including 20,000+ startup founders, 1,000+ investors, 15,000+ delegates, 600+ speakers, and 1,200+ exhibitors. The event will host over 100 knowledge sessions, 5,000+ curated meetings and welcome participation from 60+ countries and all 36 States and Union Territories of India.
The theme of BTS 2025 is Futurise, a powerful call to action to imagine, innovate, and implement technologies that will shape the decades ahead, driving transformation across diverse sectors of the tech ecosystem. The conference will feature 10 tracks including IT & DeepTech, Electro-Semicon, Digital Health & Biotech, the Startup Ecosystem, Global Collaboration and India- USA Tech Conclave, along with bold new tracks viz., AI Universe, Finverse, Defence & Spacetech and My Planet My Future. A major highlight will be the Future Makers Conclave, an immersive programme showcasing a diverse constellation of changemakers, entrepreneurs, adventurers, artists and pioneers to be attended by more than 20,000 startup founders and ecosystem members.
This year's Exhibition will be bigger than ever, showcasing innovation, collaboration, and commerce across multiple pavilions. With over 1,200 Indian & global exhibitors, it will feature diverse sectors and cutting-edge technologies, making it the business engine of the summit.
BTS 2025 will host Minister-led Country Delegations comprising industry captains, innovative startups, leading researchers and prominent academic representatives. These delegations, brought together under the Global Innovation Alliance, will foster cross-border collaborations, knowledge exchange and opportunities for co-creation across emerging technology domains.
The event will feature a special focus on startups through the Startup Springboard, a curated programme that connects high-potential ventures with investors, mentors, and global networks. Activities will include Investor Pitching sessions led by top VC networks, one-on-one Mentoring clinics with industry experts, a dedicated Startup Pavilion in the exhibition and exclusive investor connect opportunities. Startups will also benefit from focused thematic sessions on scaling, fundraising, and international market access, alongside recognition through the prestigious Startup Awards.
Special programmes like the Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz, Bio Posters, IT, Bio and Exhibitor awards and Global Leaders Reception will further enrich the experience.
'Conversation with Hon'ble Chief Minister' - CEO Breakfast Meet held today
Earlier today, a Breakfast Meet with with 200 top CEOs was held in the presence of Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister. The meet was planned to formally announce Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 and engage with the industry captains from diverse sectors to hear their views on key strategies and initiatives for Karnataka to continue its leadership position across technology sectors. Leading industry bodies such as NASSCOM, IESA, TiE Bangalore, ABLE, and ABAI brought together CEOs, founders, and innovators from IT & DeepTech, Biotech & HealthTech, Electronics & Semiconductors, Defence & Space Tech, FinTech, and AVGC to engage in this future-focused dialogue with the Hon'ble Chief Minister.
The questions and observations shared by the industry members were met with insightful responses from Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for IT & BT and RDPR, Government of Karnataka. He highlighted that with its bold new vision, expanded scale, and global outlook, BTS 2025 is set to further strengthen Karnataka's leadership in shaping the future of technology, innovation, and sustainable development for India and the world.
While addressing the gathering of CEOs against the backdrop of the announcement of BTS 2025 at BIEC, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah said,“Karnataka has always been more than a participant in India's growth story, we have been its pioneer. From launching India's first IT policy in 1997 to unveiling the country's first state Quantum Technology Roadmap in 2024, we have consistently anticipated and prepared for the future. With 44% of India's software exports, over 18,300 startups, 875+ Global Capability Centres, and nearly half of the nation's AI talent, we are not just embracing emerging technologies; we are defining them. Our mission is to make Karnataka the place the world looks to for leadership in innovation, talent, and technology.”
Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the government's focus on inclusive growth and world-class infrastructure. He said,“We are building a Karnataka rooted in inclusivity, empowerment and shared prosperity. Beyond policies, our focus is on trust, collaboration and real outcomes. From expanding Namma Metro and suburban rail to developing elevated corridors and the Bengaluru Business Corridor, alongside ease-of-doing-business reforms and skill initiatives, our aim is to connect people to purpose and make Bengaluru a city where world-class mobility meets world-class livability, positioning Karnataka as the global hub for talent, investment and innovation.”
The august gathering was also addressed by the Chairpersons of the four Vision Groups of Government of Karnataka- Shri S. Gopalakrishnan (Kris), Chairperson, Vision Group on IT & Electronics; Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotech; Shri Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups; Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson, Vision Group on Space; where each offered valuable perspectives on the current sectoral landscape, opportunities and strategic direction within their respective sectors. The occasion was also graced by Shri Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS and Shri BV Naidu, Chairman, KDEM.
Prior to the interaction, Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, presented the 'Action Taken Report', a follow-up to the discussions at last year's CM's Breakfast Meet. The report reflected the Government of Karnataka's commitment to transparent, structured, and outcome-driven collaboration, along with continuous engagement with the industry.
Dr. Caur also shared a comprehensive overview of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, outlining the vision for this year's edition and unveiling several new initiatives aimed at elevating the scale, scope and global engagement of the event.
The Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka also announced the launch of KATALYST, a dedicated Ease of Doing Business cell to support Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Karnataka. This initiative, aligned with the State's GCC Policy 2024-2029, aims to streamline new investments, fast-track setup processes and deepen collaboration of GCCs with the broader innovation ecosystem.
As we head towards November, Bengaluru is set to welcome the world of technology once again, bringing together visionaries, innovators and leaders to Futurise ideas that will shape our tomorrow.
