AI Certs® Partners With NIIT Ltd. To Scale Global AI Skilling
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 August 2025 - AI CERTs®, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has announced a strategic partnership with NIIT Ltd., a leading Skills & Talent development corporation. Through its deep-skilling division, StackRoute-NIIT is now an Authorized Training Partner of AI CERTs®, enabling scalable and customizable AI training across the world.
With this alliance, AI CERTs® is poised to reach over one lakh learners, ranging from leading universities to progressive enterprises, through StackRoute's strong academic and corporate skilling pipelines. For AI CERTs®, it also unlocks deeper market penetration, enterprise access, and localized delivery by leveraging NIIT's extensive ecosystem.
For NIIT, this collaboration brings a portfolio of globally recognized, vendor-aligned AI certifications into its offerings, enhancing its appeal to both tech-savvy learners and enterprise clients. AI CERTs®' ready-to-deploy, role-focused programs allow NIIT to accelerate go-to-market efforts while delivering future-ready skills on a scale.
Speaking on the partnership, AI CERTs® CEO Russell Sarder said, "Our collaboration with NIIT Ltd., a name synonymous with trust and transformation in education, is a strategic leap forward in our mission to democratize AI capabilities at scale. With NIIT's robust ecosystem and our industry-aligned certifications, we are not just expanding access-we're enabling enterprises and learners to become truly future-ready."
Dr. Yogesh Kumar Bhatt, Executive Vice President, NIIT-StackRoute, said, "At StackRoute, our focus is to equip professionals with deep tech skills who can lead enterprise digital transformation. With 92% of companies planning to increase their AI investments over the next three years, the need of the hour is clear – to have formally trained and certified AI talent globally. This partnership will help StackRoute strengthen its established capability in deep skilling tech talent by offering globally recognized, role-focused AI certifications for enterprises. The certifications will create globally competitive AI talent from India, helping India lead the global tech talent race in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape."
This collaboration between AI CERTs® and NIIT is more than a partnership; it's a shared commitment to building an agile, AI-literate workforce for the digital economy. Together, AI CERTs® and NIIT are setting new benchmarks in tech-enabled skilling, paving the way for a future-ready global workforce equipped to lead in the age of AI. More details about the certification programs,
