SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT (II) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES AND (III) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Claims Administrator.

ASIF MEHEDI, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. VIEW, INC. f/k/a CF FINANCE ACQUISITION CORP. II, RAO MULPURI, VIDUL PRAKASH, HOWARD W. LUTNICK, PAUL PION, ALICE CHAN, ANSHU JAIN, ROBERT J. HOCHBERG, CHARLOTTE S. BLECHMAN, CF FINANCE HOLDINGS II, LLC, CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO., CANTOR FITZGERALD, L.P., AND CF GROUP MANAGEMENT, INC., Defendants., Case No. 5:21-cv-06374-BLF, in the United States District Court of the Northern District of California, San Jose Division

TO: (1) ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED VIEW AND/OR CF II SECURITIES BETWEEN NOVEMBER 30, 2020 AND MAY 10, 2022, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD"); (2) ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO WERE HOLDERS OF CF II CLASS A COMMON STOCK AS OF THE JANUARY 27, 2021 RECORD DATE (THE "RECORD DATE") THAT WERE ENTITLED TO VOTE TO APPROVE THE BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN VIEW AND CF II AS SET FORTH IN THE FEBRUARY 16, 2021 PROXY STATEMENT; AND (3) ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED VIEW SECURITIES PURSUANT TO OR TRACEABLE TO THE DE-SPAC REGISTRATION STATEMENT.

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 25, 2025 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only and that the parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action ("Settlement"). A hearing will be held on November 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Beth Labson Freeman, by Zoom videoconference. Instructions for accessing the videoconference will be made available on the case website ( ) and on the Court's website ( ). At the Settlement Hearing, the Court will consider:: a) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims alleged in the Action for Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000.00), is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved by the Court; b) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation; c) whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of settlement; d) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable and should be approved by the Court; e) whether Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, and service awards to named plaintiffs, should be approved by the Court; and f) any other relief the Court deems necessary to effectuate the terms of the Settlement. The date and time of the Settlement Hearing are subject to change without further notice to the Settlement Class. If you plan to attend the hearing, you should check the Settlement website, to confirm that the date and time of the hearing have not changed.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND.

If you have not received a detailed Notice of (i) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (ii) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses; and (iii) Settlement Fairness Hearing ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain a copy by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Mehedi v. View, Inc., et. al., c/o RG/2, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, by email at [email protected] , by telephone toll-free at 1-866-742-4955 or by the website at . If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form by mail ( postmarked no later than December 5, 2025 ), or electronically no later than December 5, 2025 , establishing that you are entitled to recover. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the attorneys' fee and Litigation Expense applications, or otherwise request to be heard. To object, you must submit a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the more detailed Notice, referred to above. Any written objection must be delivered to the following recipient so that it is received no later than October 16, 2025 by the Clerk's Office, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, 280 South 1st Street, Room 2112, San Jose, CA 95113. Note that the Court can only approve or deny the Settlement, not change the terms of the Settlement.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 16, 2025 , in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed below: