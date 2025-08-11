Veleska Jewelry Honors 40 Years Of Jewelry Design And Community Connection

Lancaster, PA – Kathryn Pearce, founder of Veleska Jewelry , is celebrating 40 years of designing custom jewelry and serving the Lancaster County community. What began with a childhood rock tumbler and a fascination with turning simple stones into wearable art grew into a lifelong passion-and a business that has become a beloved part of the local landscape.

To mark this personal and professional milestone, Veleska Jewelry is hosting a year of celebrations. The festivities begin in August with a Vintage Estate Jewelry Showcase and culminate in October with a ribbon-cutting ceremony co-hosted by the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.

The Estate Jewelry Showcase VIP Party will be held on Thursday, August 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can expect a glittering evening filled with music, champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and exclusive early access to the full estate jewelry collection. The store will include hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces, from heirloom brooches to antique rings, each with a history and a new story waiting to be written.

Tickets for the VIP Preview Party are $20 and include special pricing during the event, first pick of the collection, and a chance to win the Bubbles & Bling Basket, a giveaway filled with savory treats and indulgent extras. For those unable to attend the evening event, the main Estate Showcase will continue on Friday and Saturday, August 15–16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, October 14 , the Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will host a Legacy Ribbon Cutting in honor of Kathryn's 40 years in business. Guests are invited to arrive by 11:45 a.m. , with the official ribbon cutting scheduled for 12:15 p.m. The celebration will continue through the afternoon with refreshments, giveaways, and an open-house atmosphere. That evening, from 5 to 7 p.m. , Veleska Jewelry will also host the Northern Lancaster Chamber Women in Business networking event. Tickets for the evening gathering can be reserved through the chamber.

Throughout the year, the store will feature ruby-themed specials to reflect the traditional 40th anniversary gemstone. Each week, a different piece will be offered at 40% off , giving customers a reason to check in regularly, browse new arrivals, and take part in the ongoing celebration.

In addition to its custom design and repair services, Veleska Jewelry also buys gold . With gold prices currently at historic highs, it's an ideal time for customers to bring in old or unwanted pieces for evaluation.

“I never imagined that a rock tumbler would lead me here,” says Pearce.“But it's been a gift to do this work for so long and share it with such a loyal, supportive community.”

More information, event updates, and ticket links can be found at or by following @veleskajewelry on social media.

About Veleska Jewelry

Veleska Jewelry is a Lancaster-based custom jeweler known for hand-designed pieces, personal service, and a deep commitment to craftsmanship. Founded by Kathryn Pearce, the business has been serving Lancaster County for four decades and continues to celebrate beauty, meaning, and legacy through fine jewelry.

