Roy Geronemus, MD, Welcomes The Arrival Of David Hashemi, MD, To His Esteemed New York Practice

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Roy Geronemus is pleased to welcome Dr. David Hashemi to his renowned New York cosmetic dermatology practice. A Harvard-trained, double board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Hashemi brings a rare combination of clinical excellence, surgical skill, and innovative aesthetic expertise to one of the nation's most respected cosmetic dermatology teams.

Dr. Hashemi completed his residency at Harvard Medical School's prestigious combined dermatology program, training at leading institutions such as Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He then pursued advanced dual fellowship training under the mentorship of Dr. Geronemus , specializing in Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic/laser dermatology.

“Dr. Hashemi represents the highest standards in patient care and cosmetic dermatologic innovation,” said Dr. Geronemus.“His diverse expertise and thoughtful approach enhance the services we provide and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

Dr. Hashemi treats a wide variety of medical and cosmetic dermatologic concerns. He specializes in advanced acne treatments and brings particular expertise in body rejuvenation using the AVAVATM MIRIA light-based platform, targeting areas such as sagging knees and thighs. Additionally, he offers SofwaveTM treatment for skin tightening and rejuvenation. Dr. Hashemi also performs the full range of injectable procedures, including fillers and neuromodulators, and provides comprehensive laser treatments including Fraxel and laser skin resurfacing, customizing all treatments for each patient to achieve natural, balanced results.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Hashemi is a respected researcher and speaker, with numerous peer-reviewed publications covering laser technology, skin rejuvenation, surgical techniques, and ethics in aesthetic medicine. He remains actively engaged with his peers in the field through ongoing academic and professional collaborations.

Dr. Hashemi earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating at the top of his class. He also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His academic foundation includes a degree in Economics from the University of Chicago, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and pre-medical studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Hashemi is now accepting patients. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit or call 212.663.0400

