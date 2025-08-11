Carevet Launches Clinical Outcomes Program To Advance Veterinary Standards Through Collaborative Peer Feedback

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every week, licensed veterinarians across the country will receive a carefully crafted question related to clinical practice-ranging from diagnostics to treatment approaches and new therapies. On, the question is released. By, responses are summarized and shared back with the community, providing a snapshot of how fellow DVMs are approaching care across the country.

"Veterinary medicine shouldn't feel like a solo journey," said Dr. Kent Thornberry, Chief Veterinary Officer at CareVet. "The Clinical Outcomes Program brings together licensed veterinarians to learn from one another, challenge assumptions, and uncover the best care strategies happening in real-world practices."

The program aims to create a trusted space where veterinarians can:



Share what's working in their clinics

Learn how peers are applying emerging therapies

Ask real questions and get real answers from colleagues Contribute to an ever-growing resource of clinical wisdom

By fostering an open and supportive network, CareVet hopes to strengthen the collective voice of the profession and help set more consistent standards of care-grounded not just in research, but in real outcomes shared by real doctors .

CareVet invites licensed DVMs to join the Clinical Outcomes community today. By participating, you're not only learning-you're helping shape what veterinary medicine looks like tomorrow.

