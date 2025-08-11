Carevet Launches Clinical Outcomes Program To Advance Veterinary Standards Through Collaborative Peer Feedback
"Veterinary medicine shouldn't feel like a solo journey," said Dr. Kent Thornberry, Chief Veterinary Officer at CareVet. "The Clinical Outcomes Program brings together licensed veterinarians to learn from one another, challenge assumptions, and uncover the best care strategies happening in real-world practices."
The program aims to create a trusted space where veterinarians can:
-
Share what's working in their clinics
Learn how peers are applying emerging therapies
Ask real questions and get real answers from colleagues
Contribute to an ever-growing resource of clinical wisdom
By fostering an open and supportive network, CareVet hopes to strengthen the collective voice of the profession and help set more consistent standards of care-grounded not just in research, but in real outcomes shared by real doctors .
Join the Conversation
CareVet invites licensed DVMs to join the Clinical Outcomes community today. By participating, you're not only learning-you're helping shape what veterinary medicine looks like tomorrow.
Join the conversation by visiting carevet/clinical-outcomes
Questions? Email [email protected]
SOURCE CareVet
