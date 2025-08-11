Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Product For Outdoor Enthusiasts (CHK-2275)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile product for outdoor enthusiasts that can be used to dry footwear, warm a sleeping bag, inflate a sleeping pad, charge an electronic device, and illuminate the area," said an inventor, from Rice Lake, Wisc., "so I invented the STELLAR SOLAR BOOT DRYER/ MULTI PURPOSE CAMPING GADGET. My design would offer added comfort and convenience for users, and it could help prevent athlete's foot and other issues associated with wet shoes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dry wet boots, gloves, or other gear. It also can be used to warm a sleeping bag and inflate a sleeping pad. Additionally, it can be used to charge cell phones, activity trackers, and other devices. As a result, it increases comfort, safety, visibility, and security. The invention features an innovative, portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and individuals who work outdoors.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2275, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

