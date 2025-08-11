Global Telemedicine Market To Grow At 11.3% CAGR Through 2030
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$133.7 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$251.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030
|
Segments covered
|
Application, Business Area, End User, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing trend of asynchronous telemedicine.
. Implementation of the Internet of Things in telemedicine.
. Use of telemedicine for chronic disease management.
. Advances in digital healthcare systems.
. Evolving insurance sectors for telemedicine.
Interesting facts:
-
Telemedicine technology will likely reduce the number of in-patient visits in hospitals, clinics and other healthcare systems.
-
Telesurgery has been successful in countries like South Korea, India, and China in performing surgery using robotics, smart devices, and video calling from anywhere.
Emerging startups:
-
Sprinter Health: Sprinter Health focuses on reaching patients who cannot contact any healthcare system. The company provides a clinician network and a tech platform to solve problems by bringing critical preventive care to disabled patients.
-
Orange Health: Orange Health is among the fastest-growing diagnostic-tech companies in India. The company provides consumers with 60 mintues of at-home testing for over 2,000 tests with fast results.
-
Bug Sense Diagnostics: Bug Sense has developed a low-cost, fast, easy-to-use point-of-care diagnostic device for urinary tract infections (UTIs). BugSense provides the same accuracy as other culture devices but does not require an incubation machine or other medical devices.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate for the global market for telemedicine technologies?
-
The global market for telemedicine technologies was valued at $133.7 billion in 2024. The telecardiology segment recorded a value of $28.3 billion in 2024, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.
2. Which market segments are covered in the report?
-
The global market for telemedicine technologies is segmented by:
Business Area.
End-user.
Application.
3. Which business area will be dominant through 2030?
-
Services are expected to be the dominant business area through the end of the forecast period.
4. Which application market is growing fastest?
-
Telecardiology and telepsychiatry applications are the fastest-growing markets.
Market leaders include:
-
AMERICAN WELL
AMC HEALTH
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
CVS HEALTH
DOXIMITY INC.
GE HEALTHCARE
GLOBALMED HOLDINGS LLC.
IMEDTAC CO. LTD.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
MEDTRONIC
SIEMENS HEALTHINIEERS AG
SHL TELEMEDICINE
TELADOC HEALTH INC.
TELESPECIALISTS
TIGERCONNECT
