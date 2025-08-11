Comcast Names Nick Kask Vice President Of Finance And Business Operations For Big South Region
"Nick's leadership and financial expertise will be critical as we continue to grow our presence in the Big South Region," said Mike McArdle, Regional Senior Vice President. "His ability to align financial strategy with operational execution will help us better serve our customers and strengthen our partnerships across key industries."
The Big South Region represents a key area of growth for Comcast, serving residential neighborhoods and business communities across Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. With strong demand for high-speed Internet and advanced technology solutions, the region is expanding rapidly through strategic infrastructure investments. Comcast is not only strengthening its presence in established commercial hubs but also extending service to rural and historically underserved areas. This expansion supports families, entrepreneurs, and enterprises alike by helping bridge the digital divide and fueling economic opportunity across the Southeast.
Kask holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Business from Skidmore College and a Master of Business Administration from The George Washington University.
