Beauty And Personal Care Market Thrives Across The MENA Region
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$57.2 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$95.2 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 9.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Country
|
Regions covered
|
Middle East and North Africa
|
Countries covered
|
Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
Social media is driving growth in the MENA beauty and personal care market, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, who rely on influencers and trending content to guide their purchasing decisions.
Consumers are increasingly drawn to luxury and premium international brands, seeking products that offer quality and performance, and reflect aspirational lifestyles aligned with global beauty standards.
Emerging startups:
ASTERI: This Saudi Arabia-based company, founded in 2023 by Sara Alrashed, offers cruelty-free, clean, and vegan beauty products specifically formulated to be desert-proof and suited for the Saudi climate and environment. The company's product portfolio includes color cosmetics such as blush, color correction, concealer, contour and highlight, foundation, and primer.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the MENA beauty and personal care market?
. The MENA beauty and personal care market is projected to be $95.2 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0%.
2. What factors are driving the growth of the MENA beauty and personal care market?
. Increasing younger population.
. Growing demand for natural and organic products.
3. Which market segments are covered in the report?
. The MENA beauty and personal care market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and country. Product types include fragrances, haircare, skincare, color and cosmetics. Distribution channels are online and offline. Countries covered include Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Kuwait, and the Rest of MENA.
4. Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?
. Fragrances will continue to be the dominant product type through the end of 2030.
5. Which country has the largest market share?
. Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching $13.4 billion by 2030. An increasing demand for luxury and premium cosmetics products and growing awareness about self-care and personal hygiene products drive the Saudi Arabian market for beauty and personal care.
