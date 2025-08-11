Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cell Phone Case/Holder (CLM-720)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed case to keep a cell phone safe and readily accessible in a hands-free manner," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the NECK PHONE HOLDER. My design helps keep the phone handy and ready for use, and it provides added protection against phone damage, theft, or accidental loss."

The invention provides a wearable protective cell phone case. In doing so, it ensures the phone is easily accessible. It also helps prevent drops and damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-720, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

