El Gran Gorego Foundation, An RMG Foundation, Unites Southbridge In A Day Of Giving, Music, And Community Spirit

- Nilsa SuarezSOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- El Gran Gorego Foundation , an RMG Foundation, Unites Southbridge in a Day of Giving, Music, and Community SpiritFrom the small town of El Carmen in Guayama, Puerto Rico, to the heart of Southbridge, Massachusetts - a father's legacy of love and service lives on through RMG Foundation, inspiring a day of giving, music, and community spirit that provided over 1,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, and a fresh start.The El Gran Gorego Foundation, in collaboration with Renaissance Medical Group , proudly held its highly anticipated Family Day Back to School this past Sunday, August 10, bringing together hundreds of families in Southbridge, Massachusetts, for a day of unity, joy, and resources to prepare for the upcoming school year.Held at 11-15 Sandersdale Road, the event included:.Distribution of 1,000 backpacks with school supplies (First Come, First Serve)..Free meals for all attendees..Games, bounce houses, and recreational activities..Wellness workshops and community talks..Live music that delighted everyone present..A special performance by the band from one of RMG's Adult Day Centers..Children's band performance in collaboration with Universo Academy..Raffles and surprises for the entire family.A Family-Centered EventThe celebration was attended by Nilsa Suárez, eldest daughter of Jesús Suárez, also known as“Gorego”; Dr. Jesús David Suárez, son, founder, and current CEO of Renaissance Medical Group; and Officer Jesús Roberto Suárez, youngest son of the honoree and Southbridge Police Officer.Other family members were also present, including Nilsaliz Torres, granddaughter of“Gorego” and Compliance Officer at RMG, as well as several grandchildren and close relatives, all coming together to honor the memory and legacy of their beloved family member.During the event, Nilsa Suárez shared heartfelt words:“My father would have wanted this. To see the community together, children happy, families supporting each other, and people helping one another. This was his spirit and his way of living.”A Team EffortThe success of the event was made possible thanks to the volunteer work of RMG's dedicated staff, who came together to serve the community with passion and professionalism. Volunteers included nurses, pharmacists, case managers, primary care doctors, psychologists, trainers, directors, drivers, and many others, each contributing their time and expertise to ensure a safe, organized, and memorable event.Special thanks go to Central Pizza Southbridge, which generously donated pizzas and roasted chickens for the event; to People's Barbershop, which provided 10 free haircuts; and to the barbers from Classic Cuts, who volunteered their time to offer free haircuts throughout the day-giving students a fresh new look to start the school year.A Legacy That InspiresThe El Gran Gorego Foundation was created as a tribute to Jesús Suárez, also known as“Gorego”, a humble and kind-hearted man from the small town of El Carmen, in Guayama, Puerto Rico. After facing multiple challenges,“Gorego” settled in Southbridge with his family, where he became loved for his faith, his spirit of service, and his talent for preparing sandwiches at La Bodega de Gorego.His life stands as a testament to resilience, hard work, and love for others. Inspired by his example, his family created this foundation to support children, youth, adults, and seniors in need, promoting art, culture, sports, and education as engines of social transformation.Commitment to the Community“This event is more than backpacks and meals; it is a reminder that helping is not just about giving-it's about growing together,” said Dr. Jesús David Suárez, president of the foundation.“Just as my father planted seeds of love and hope, today we plant opportunities for our community to flourish.”

