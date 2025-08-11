Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank Offered By The Nature Conservancy Now Accepting Proposals

Aerial image Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank

Strategically located in Polk County, FL, this turnkey environmental asset features 259+ state mitigation credits and a 2,000-acre conservation easement.

- Victoria BruceWINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mitigation Banking Group , Inc., in partnership with Urbanvest Realty Corp, proudly presents the Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank , listed on behalf of The Nature Conservancy . Victoria Bruce, CEO and Founder of The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc., is the designated listing representative, working alongside Urbanvest Realty Corp as the exclusive real estate agent of record.This rare environmental investment opportunity is strategically located in Polk County, Florida, and offers a significant foothold in Florida's thriving environmental mitigation banking market. With extensive permitting advantages, substantial mitigation credit inventory, and a conservation easement already in place, the Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank is uniquely positioned to meet growing environmental offset demands in an underserved region.Key HighlightsThe seller of the Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank is The Nature Conservancy. The property is located in Polk County, Florida and is regulated by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) under Permit Number 53-00003-M, originally issued in 2010. The bank offers approximately 259.09 total state wetland mitigation credits, including 94.69 released credits (release currently paused pending sale) and 164.4 unreleased credits. The designated service area includes Lake Hatchineha, Lake Pierce, Reedy Creek, Shingle Creek, Lake Toho, and Boggy Creek. A total of 2,056.80 acres are secured under a permanent Conservation Easement. The property holds a distinct market advantage as there are currently no other immediately available released state wetland mitigation credits within this service area.Strategic Investment Opportunity“This is a privilege and an exciting opportunity,” says Victoria Bruce.“The Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank stands out for its strategic location, regulatory advantages, and extensive credit potential - making it a strong asset for mitigation credit buyers and conservation-minded investors alike.”Proposal Submission DeadlineInterested parties are invited to submit proposals no later than October 1, 2025.Contact:Victoria Bruce...About The Nature ConservancyThe Nature Conservancy is a global nonprofit dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Through science-based solutions and community partnerships, TNC protects vital ecosystems worldwide. Learn more at .About The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc.Founded by Victoria K. Bruce, The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. specializes in the sale of mitigation banks and credits across Florida. The firm bridges the gap between buyers and sellers, simplifying complex regulatory pathways with expertise and efficiency. Learn more at .About Urbanvest Realty Corp.Urbanvest Realty Corp is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage serving Florida with a focus on land and environmental property transactions. Their experienced team offers strategic guidance and personalized service tailored to specialized real estate assets.

For Sale: Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank – 2,058 Acres in Polk County, FL

